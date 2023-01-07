OSU men's basketball: Beavers can't keep pace with Buffaloes in 20-point road loss

Oregon State lost contact midway through the first half Saturday night at Colorado and failed to make it a competitive game.

The result was a 62-42 loss for the Beavers in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at CU Events Center in Boulder.

Dexter Akanno had 10 points and Dzmitry Ryuny eight points and six points for the Beavers (7-9, 1-4), who host fifth-ranked Arizona on Thursday. Oregon State, while also got four points and a season-high 12 rebounds from Tyler Bilodeau, had a season-low point total.

Tristan da Silva finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Buffaloes, who have won seven of their last eight.

Colorado (11-6, 3-3) stretched a 15-point halftime lead to 21 in the opening minutes of the second half. Oregon State got no closer than 14 from there.

OSU shot 18 of 53 (34%) overall, 4 of 14 on 3-pointers and 2 of 6 on free throws. Colorado finished the game 3 of 14 and was 21 of 51 (41.2) overall, 6 of 19 on 3s and 14 of 21 at the foul line.

It was a second straight stellar defensive effort for Colorado, which held Oregon to 14-of-52 shooting (26.9%) Thursday in a 68-41 win.

Colorado used a 7-0 run to jump out to a 19-6 lead. A Simpson 3-pointer late in the first half made it a 20-point game.

The Buffaloes led 33-18 at halftime after shooting 12 of 24 from the floor, including 4 of 9 on 3s. A Dexter Akanno 3-pointer at the buzzer improved the Beavers to 8 of 29 (2 of 9 on 3s). OSU had eight turnovers in the first 11-plus minutes in the contest.

Oregon State’s Christian Wright, a first-year transfer point guard, made his first start. He was coming off a season-high 20 minutes at Utah, his fifth game with the Beavers after missing the first 10 recovering from a knee injury sustained on Oregon State’s trip to Italy last summer.

Wright missed three shots with no other countable statistics in nine first-half minutes. He played one minute in the second half and finished scoreless with one steal.

True freshman guard Jordan Pope, who entered as the Beavers’ leading scorer at 12.8 points a game, came off the bench for the first time.

Pope, who started the second half, had five points on 2-of-11 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes.

OSU center Chol Marial (ankle) missed his seventh straight game.