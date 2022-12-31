 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU men's basketball: Beavers battle back but can't finish against Ducks

KC Ibekwe

Oregon State's KC Ibekwe (24) scores over Oregon's Will Richardson. Ibekwe had five points on 2-for-2 shooting in seven minutes off the bench. 

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

EUGENE — An incomplete game kept Oregon State men’s basketball from continuing its momentum in a return to Pac-12 play.

The Beavers rallied from a double-digit deficit to take a late lead but couldn’t finish the job Saturday night in a 77-68 loss to Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena.

Dexter Akanno had a career-high 20 points with four 3-pointers and Glenn Taylor Jr. 12 points for Oregon State, which saw its three-game winning streak end as the Beavers (7-7, 1-2) head to Utah on Thursday.

Oregon State shot 5 of 7 in a 10-3 run to open the second half and cut Oregon’s 13-point halftime lead to six. The Beavers would later score six straight, the last two on a Michael Rataj basket off a Justin Rochelin steal, to tie the game at 51-all with 12:23 left.

Dexter Akanno

Oregon State's Dexter Akanno (4) had a career-high 20 points Saturday, including four 3-pointers, but it wasn't enough to carry the Beavers in a 77-68 loss at Oregon.

Tyler Bilodeau made it a 22-7 OSU run after halftime with two free throws for a 53-51 lead.

From there, the lead changed hands four times and the game was tied three more times before Oregon scored five straight to take the lead for good. N’Faly Dante’s dunk with 4:58 to go put the Ducks ahead 71-66.

Oregon State would get no closer than three from there, while Oregon eventually extended its lead to nine, the final margin.

Glenn Taylor Jr.

Oregon State's Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) had 12 points Saturday in the Beavers' 77-68 loss at Oregon.

Oregon big men Kel’el Ware and Dante proved too much to handle in large stretches of the game.

Guard Will Richardson had a game-high 22 points, but Dante and Ware combined for 30 points and 14 rebounds, much of that in the first half.

With center Chol Marial missing a fifth straight game with an ankle injury and forward Rodrigue Andela (knee tendonitis) not 100% and playing limited minutes, the Beavers couldn’t match the Ducks’ size and strength inside.

Oregon finished with a 39-21 rebounding edge, including 17 offensive boards.

A 5-for-5 shooting start that included four 3-pointers (two by Akanno) couldn’t save the Beavers from a 13-point halftime deficit.

The Ducks responded to a 15-10 deficit with an 11-0 run that turned into 18-2 as Oregon started 10 of 15 from the floor.

Five straight points on a Christian Wright layin and a KC Ibekwe three-point play had Oregon State within 34-28. But the Ducks closed the half on a 10-3 run to lead 44-31 at the break.

Dante and Ware combined for 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

OSU MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY: Oregon 77, Oregon State 68

RECORDS: Oregon 8-6, 2-1 Pac-12; Oregon State 7-7, 1-2

THURSDAY: Oregon State at Utah, 7 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

RADIO: KEJO (1240 AM)

