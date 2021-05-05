OSU men's basketball: Beavers announce signing of transfer guard Tre' Williams

Oregon State men’s basketball added another player for the coming season Wednesday with the announcement that University of Minnesota transfer Tre' Williams has signed with the Beavers.
A 6-foot-5 guard from Dallas, Texas, Williams averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 27 games as a sophomore this past season with the Gophers. He started the final 13 games of the season, scoring in double figures in nine of those, including a career-high 17 at Penn State.
“We are thrilled to be adding Tre' to our team,” coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He’s a 6-foot-5 versatile guard who can play several positions. He’s a hard-nosed defender and a good finisher in transition. Probably his best characteristic is that he’s a great team guy who is always pumping up his teammates and very vocal. The sooner he gets acclimated I think he’ll show his true leadership.
“Coach (Kerry) Rupp recruited him throughout high school so we are very familiar with his game and very excited to add him to our program.”
A four-star recruit by ESPN coming out of high school, Williams joins 6-foot-3 guard Dashawn Davis, 7-foot-2 center Chol Marial and 6-foot-8 forward Ahmad Rand as newcomers for the 2021-22 season.
As a senior at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant Utah, Williams averaged 17 points and four assists and received earned an invitational to the GEICO National Tournament.
His father, Marvin, was a three-sport athlete at Princeton University and his sister, Jade, is currently on the women’s basketball team at Duke University.