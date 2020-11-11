OSU men's basketball: Beavers add Davis for 2021

Dashawn Davis signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Oregon State basketball program beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Davis, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound shooting guard, will join the Beavers out of Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. He attended Our Savior Lutheran High School in the Bronx, New York.

“We’re really looking forward to getting Dashawn to Oregon State,” coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He’s an electrifying player who can play either guard position. He gets after it defensively and takes pride in being a disruptor. Offensively, he has great court vision and awareness — a true playmaker with the ability to be a prolific scorer as well. Dashawn is a New York kid with incredible moxie and toughness, and has played for some great coaches. He will be a tremendous addition to our program.”

Davis is the No. 7 rated junior college prospect in the nation according to 247 Sports. He led Trinity Valley Community College with 21.3 points per game on 50.8% shooting from the floor. Davis also led the Cardinals with 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals per contest. He scored more than 30 points in a game five times during the 2019-20 season, including a 41-point performance against Tyler Junior College.