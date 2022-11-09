OSU men's basketball: Beavers add 6-11 forward Marrs

Oregon State men’s basketball on Wednesday announced the signing of Gavin Marrs, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound forward from Ellensburg, Washington.

Marrs is the No. 4 prospect from the state of Washington, a three-star recruit and is 247 Sports’ No. 45 power forward in this year’s class.

“First off, Gavin is an incredible kid from a great family,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said in a release. “He’s a very skilled and athletic big man who plays extremely hard. These qualities will allow him to play multiple positions for us, adding to our versatility. He’s had some bad luck with injuries in high school but is healthy now and poised for a big year. We couldn’t be more excited to be adding him to our program.”

Marrs, who attends Ellensburg High School, missed the bulk of his junior season to rehab a back injury. Despite playing in just eight games, he earned Central Washington Athletic Conference honorable mention after averaging 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per contest.

“I picked Oregon State because of the family atmosphere that surrounds the school and basketball program,” Marrs said in a release. “The coaches really care about your development not only as a basketball player, but as a person. As soon as I stepped on campus and met all the staff and players I knew it was the place for me.”

Last year, the Beavers signed current true freshmen and Washingtonians Tyler Bilodeau (from Kennewick) and Jayden Stevens (Spokane).