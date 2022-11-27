OSU men's basketball: Another slow start leads to a second loss to Portland State

PORTLAND — Oregon State couldn’t overcome another slow start, this time against Portland State in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s basketball tournament.

The Beavers could get no closer than eight after trailing by 11 at halftime, and the Vikings pulled away for an 83-71 win at University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

OSU true freshman guard Jordan Pope had a season-high 23 points, shooting 6 of 10 from floor with one 3-pointer and 10 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Dexter Akanno, Tyler Bilodeau, Jayden Stevens and Glenn Taylor Jr. all added nine points for the Beavers (3-4), who shot 21 of 49 (42.9%) overall. It was a season-high scoring total for Stevens, another true freshman.

It was a fourth straight loss for the Beavers, who open Pac-12 play Thursday at home against Washington.

Jorell Saterfield had 15 points to lead six players in double figures for Portland State (3-4). The Vikings shot 30 of 64 (46.9) from the field.

Pope’s conventional three-point play with 16:14 left helped the Beavers close the halftime gap to eight. But the Vikings would answer with an 11-2 run over the next five minutes to go ahead by 17.

OSU would get no closer than 11 the rest of the way, while the Vikings led by as many as 22.

The Beavers were trying to avenge a 79-66 loss to Portland State eight days earlier at Gill Coliseum. That was PSU’s first-ever win against Oregon State in 17 tries.

After falling behind Florida 9-0 and 17-2 in a 13-point loss two days earlier, the Beavers trailed 14-1 just more than three minutes into Sunday’s game.

Oregon State later fought back with a 10-0 run, which included 3-pointers by Pope and Akanno, to close within 18-13. But the momentum was short-lived as Portland State continued to apply the pressure, turning 12 first-half OSU turnovers into 14 points.

Two Saterfield 3s midway through the half extended the PSU lead back to 11, and the Vikings would go ahead by as many as 15 before halftime and 45-34 at the break.

The Beavers kept the game as close as they did thanks to a 14-for-17 effort at the free-throw line on 13 PSU fouls (to nine for OSU).