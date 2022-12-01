OSU men's basketball: Akanno's late heroics push Beavers to win in Pac-12 opener

Dexter Akanno’s conventional three-point play with 8.2 seconds left Thursday night lifted Oregon State to a 66-65 win against visiting Washington in the Pac-12 men’s basketball opener for both teams at Gill Coliseum.

A 3-point attempt by Washington’s Keion Brooks Jr. was off the mark, and the Beavers (4-4, 1-0) escaped after seeing the Huskies erase an 18-point deficit to take a late lead.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block to lead Oregon State, which plays at USC on Sunday in its second early season conference game.

Akanno added 13 points and Glenn Taylor Jr. 10 points and six rebounds for the Beavers.

Brooks led Washington (6-2, 0-1) with 21 points and seven rebounds.

The Huskies took their first lead since the opening minutes at 62-61 when Koren Johnson stole the ball and scored with 2:23 left. Teammate Jamal Bey’s layin with 40 seconds remaining made it a 10-0 run and a three-point lead for the visitors.

Taylor made two free throws to cut the deficit to one, and Brooks hit the first but missed the second on a 1-and-1 chance with 14.4 seconds left.

OSU’s Jordan Pope, who had six points and five assists, came down in transition and found Akanno on the right side of the floor. Akanno drove and drew contact but made the basket and the ensuing free throw.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon State’s poor offensive start to the second half helped Washington cut was once an 18-point deficit (and 12 at halftime) to six.

The Huskies closed within three on three different occasions before the Beavers answered back. OSU, which started the half 1 of 9 from the floor, scored eight straight points, capped by a Rodrigue Andela layin off a Ryuny pass for a 53-42 advantage with 7:46 left.

Oregon State got one total point out of three 1-and-1 opportunities while Washington squeezed the lead back to six. Akanno would help stem the tide with four free throws to follow. Taylor’s two at the line with 3:17 left made it 61-54 before Washington put on its late charge.