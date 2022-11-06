OSU men's basketball: Akanno, Taylor providing leadership for young squad

A season ago, Dexter Akanno and Glenn Taylor Jr. were newcomers in the Oregon State men’s basketball program trying to soak up everything they needed to learn in a hurry.

One year and a major roster turnover later, and Akanno and Taylor are the ones teammates are turning to for advice and direction.

Welcome to modern-day college athletics and the popularity of the transfer portal.

With nine new scholarship players on the team, OSU is looking to Akanno, a junior guard, and Taylor, a sophomore forward, for leadership, stability on the court, good decision-making and positive energy in practice.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle says Akanno has been the team’s most vocal leader heading into Monday’s season-opener against Tulsa at Gill Coliseum. The second-year transfer from Marquette has been an example for the team’s youngsters on how to play at both ends of the court.

Taylor also provides leadership with his voice and his actions and gets others involved on offense while also scoring and rebounding.

“Really as a team, we’re trying to set a tone defensively. We need to get back to defending and rebounding the way we’re used to, because we know there’s going to be nights when maybe the shots aren’t going in and we need to win with defense,” Tinkle said. “That’s what those two exemplify each and every day.”

Akanno describes the roles he and Taylor are trying to fill as anything it takes to help the team win and make steady progress.

“Whether it’s instructing guys where to be and when to be there, our plays, bringing everybody together, leading by example,” Akanno said. “Whatever it is that we need, Glenn and I are trying to take that up and the coaches are doing a good job of instructing us in what we need to do to get better every day.”

Taylor, who was named to the all-Pac-12 freshman team at the end of last season, sees his job as bringing the young players together. The Beavers have six true freshmen and two other scholarship players who are in their second year out of high school.

“So just give my experience, give what I learned my last year,” Taylor said. “Really just be a vocal leader on the court, off the court. And just really lead by example and do the right things.”

Echoing his coach’s thoughts, Taylor said Akanno has been that voice that the team needs.

Akanno and Taylor talked during the offseason about the coming year, knowing they would be two of the team’s primary veterans and needed to be leaders.

Like his younger teammates, Taylor has been on the receiving end of Akanno’s guidance.

“He’s been a leader to me, so that helps me as a young guy,” Taylor said.

Defensive potential

Tinkle said during the recent Pac-12 Media Day that this year’s squad could be among the best defensive groups in his nine seasons leading the program.

The revamped roster has the coach hopeful because he says he’s seen sharp focus and sustained effort on that end.

Tinkle said defense was the number-one focus when his new team was brought together for the first time in July. The team then defended well in its three games in Italy in August and in a recent scrimmage as well as the Oct. 29 exhibition against Lewis & Clark.

“We figured we’d have some pieces that we’d have to bring along slowly offensively, just for a lack of experience,” Tinkle said. “But I think the defensive side of the ball, you get your guys bought in, you can defend from an earlier stage and our guys have done that.”

Taylor said he sides with his coach’s confidence in what the team could be defensively because so many players have the ability to guard multiple positions.

“Even Chol (7-2 center Chol Marial) can sit down there on the 2 or 3 sometimes,” Taylor said.

Tinkle says Akanno is the team’s defensive spark plug.

Akanno said he developed the role of a stopper on defense for many of the teams he’s played on. He compares the offensive styles of players he’s faced in the past to current opponents to help him decide how to defend them.

“When we get cranked up, Dexter’s probably the one that’s setting the tone with his ball pressure, with his communication,” Tinkle said. “He’s the guy that we look to when we’re a little lackadaisical defensively to get us going.”