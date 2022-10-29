OSU men's basketball: Akanno leads Beavers in exhibition win

Four Oregon State players scored in double figures Saturday in a 98-49 men’s basketball exhibition win against Lewis & Clark at Gill Coliseum.

Dexter Akanno scored eight of the Beavers’ first 10 points and finished with a team-high 20. He had 17 points at halftime on 6-of-9 shooting overall and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He made another 3 in the second half.

OSU closed the first half on a 10-3 run to lead 51-28 then opened the second half with an 11-3 stretch to go ahead by 31. The Beavers led by as many as 56.

Tyler Bilodeau added 18 points, Nick Krass 12 and Jordan Pope 10 as the three true freshmen made contributions. Bilodeau, a 6-foot-9 forward, shot 8 of 10 from the floor and had a team-high seven rebounds, leading a 47-21 edge on the boards.

OSU center Chol Marial, cleared to play recently after sitting out last season with academic issues related to his transfer from Maryland, started and had three points, three rebounds and a block in nine minutes. Walk-on Donovan Grant took the floor late in the game and made a 3-pointer.

Jack Henderson had 20 points and five rebounds for Lewis & Clark, an NCAA Division III school in Portland.

OSU shot 37 of 64 (57.8%) overall and was 11 of 23 (47.8%) on 3-pointers and 13 of 17 (76.5) at the free-throw line.

Oregon State opens its regular season Nov. 7 at home against Tulsa.