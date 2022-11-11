OSU men's basketball: Akanno, Beavers find some offense in second half to pull away for win

Dexter Akanno scored all of his game-high 15 points after halftime Friday night, leading Oregon State to a 60-43 win against Florida A&M in a nonconference men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.
Jordan Pope added 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Beavers (2-0), who host Bushnell at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Akanno, a junior guard, was scoreless in the first half on four shot attempts before getting 12 points in the first seven-plus minutes after halftime as OSU extended a five-point lead to 11.
The Beavers took advantage of the Rattlers’ second-half foul trouble, getting into the bonus with 13:22 left. OSU was 9 of 11 at the line from there.
Oregon State would eventually lead by 17 on two Chol Marial free throws with 8:34 left. Florida A&M (0-3), would get no closer than 13 down the stretch.
Rodrigue Andela added 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting plus six rebounds and two blocks off the bench for the Beavers. Michael Rataj had eight points while shooting 4 of 4 with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 11 reserve minutes.
Oregon State shot 13 of 25 (52%) in the second half and 22 of 54 (40.7) for the game.
Jordan Tillmon had 12 points for Florida A&M, which lost by 35 at Oregon on Monday and by 37 at Portland on Wednesday. The Rattlers shot 8 of 21 (38.1) in Friday’s second half and 15 of 48 (31.3) overall.
Oregon State led 22-17 at halftime after an offensive display of offense by both teams.
The Beavers scored the first four points and never trailed in the half.
Behind two early 3-pointers from Pope, OSU would eventually lead by 10. But the Beavers scored just six points while shooting 3 of 13 over the final nine minutes.
Oregon State shot 9 of 29 and Florida A&M 7 of 27 for the half.