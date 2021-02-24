OSU men's basketball: Additional year of eligibility opens possibilities

The additional year of eligibility granted to current college athletes by the NCAA due to the pandemic hasn’t changed how Wayne Tinkle and his staff are recruiting.

“What it’s done is developed another list for us from guys that are at other schools that might be potential grad transfer types,” the Oregon State men’s basketball coach said.

The extra year given to players opens up new possibilities for athletes as well as coaches. The players can stay another season and extend their college careers, and the coaches can sign another athlete for every senior that decides to take advantage of the additional year.

But basketball programs must get back to the standard 13-scholarship limit for the following season, in 2022-23.

In order to avoid distractions, Oregon State will wait until after the current season to talk with the players about their individual futures.

In the meantime, Tinkle said the program will “recruit like we’re going to have extra scholarships so that we’re prepared if guys don’t want to come back or they want to move on to the next phase.”

Tinkle said an extra year could be beneficial for some of his younger players, and that will be part of the individual meetings after the season.