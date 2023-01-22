OSU men's basketbal: Beavers end losing streaks with win at California

Oregon State used a 13-0 second-half run Sunday to pull away from California and end a six-game losing streak with a 68-48 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.

Jordan Pope had 19 points and four assists and Dexter Akanno 16 points and four rebounds for the Beavers, who ended losing streaks of 18 true road games, and 25 total games away from Gill Coliseum.

The two guards combined for 14-of-22 shooting. Akanno had four 3-pointers and Pope two

Glenn Taylor Jr. added 11 points with three 3-pointers and Michael Rataj eight points and six rebounds for Oregon State, which returns home to host Utah on Thursday night.

Oregon State started the second half offensively much the way it ended the first, making 4 of 5 shots to stay hot.

An Akanno 3-pointer was followed by a Pope three-point play and 3-pointer to put the Beavers ahead 39-20.

Cal answered with an 8-0 run. OSU’s Justin Rochelin stopped that spurt with a 3-pointer to give the Beavers a 14-point lead with 11:20 left. That started a 13-0 Oregon State run that included two Rataj 3-pointers. When it was over, the Beavers led by 24.

Oregon State led by as many as 28.

Kuany had 15 points for California (3-17, 2-7).

Oregon State shot 27 of 50 overall, 13 of 24 on 3-pointers and 1 of 6 on free throws. Cal was 18 of 48, 7 of 15 and 9 of 12, respectively.

Akanno had 17 combined points on 4-of-16 shooting in the previous three games. He was 6 of 10 Sunday.

Akanno helped dig Oregon State out of another slow offensive start.

The Beavers were 4 of 12 from the floor before the junior guard went 4 of 5 and scored 10 straight OSU points for a 19-12 lead.

The last five Akanno points in that stretch were followed by two straight Glenn Taylor Jr. 3s, and Pope’s elbow jumper in transition just before the buzzer helped Oregon State end the half on a 13-0 run and take a 27-15 lead into halftime.

The Beavers finished the half 7-of-9 shooting and 11 of 21 at the break. Cal was 4 of 23. Akanno had 13 points at the break, including three 3-pointers.