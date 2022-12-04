OSU men's basetball: Beavers squander second-half lead in loss at USC

USC outscored Oregon State 21-13 in the final six minutes to complete the comeback for a 63-62 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Despite seeing its 11-point halftime lead disappear, the Beavers (4-5, 1-1 Pac-12) still had a chance at the end.

Jordan Pope’s 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left got OSU within one. USC’s Joshua Morgan missed both free throws with 2.4 ticks left, the second of which was tipped out of bounds and gave the Beavers possession with 1.3 seconds to go.

Pope hustled out of backcourt with the inbounds pass but couldn’t get a shot off in time.

Dexter Akanno had 17 points, six assists and four rebounds for the Beavers in a game in which the Beavers led for nearly 24 straight minutes.

Pope and Glenn Taylor Jr. added 11 points apiece and Rodrigue Andela 10 points and nine rebounds.

OSU is off until next Sunday, when it plays at Texas A&M.

Kobe Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for USC (6-3, 2-0). The Trojans shot 13 of 26 in the second half and 23 of 50 for the game.

The Beavers struggled in the second half against the Trojans’ fullcourt pressure and zone in the halfcourt. OSU shot 8 of 27 in the second half and 22 of 52 for the game. A 28.3% 3-point shooting team coming in, the Beavers were 10 of 22 (45.5) Sunday. OSU had nine of its 15 turnovers in the second half.

USC quickly cut into an 11-point halftime deficit, using a 9-3 run in the first four minutes to close within five.

OSU’s offense largely dried up in the opening minutes of the second half, allowing the Trojans to close within four. Akanno’s four-point play with nine minutes left, came after the Beavers started the half 3 of 13 from the floor.

USC would continue to claw away, getting back within four on Johnson’s 3 with 5:58 remaining.

Oregon State scored just four points over a stretch of nearly five minutes, allowing the Trojans to get within two.

With the help of two OSU turnovers, USC used a late 8-0 run to go ahead by four with less than two minutes left.