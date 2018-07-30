Jack Wilson hasn’t taken his skills for granted, realizing at a young age the talent he was given and always believing in himself.
His mother, Shannon Wilson, used the old cliché, telling her son that he could do anything he set his mind to accomplishing.
It was some early milestones, with his mom pushing him along the way, that helped Wilson realize that becoming a Division I basketball player was within his grasp.
“It was results that I was getting. She would help me study in school. I was getting results in the classroom,” Wilson said. “She would take me to practice and stay with me after so I could shoot around, and I was getting results. It was never something that was unreachable.”
Wilson, now a 7-foot, 255-pound center, achieved his goal last November when he signed with Oregon State men’s basketball. He arrived on campus about five weeks ago to begin his next journey.
He brings with him a disappearing part of the game.
Basketball’s low-post dimension has faded away in recent decades, but not for Wilson, from Half Moon Bay, Calif. He says that’s a big reason he ended up at OSU under coach Wayne Tinkle.
“The style of play fits me. A lot of teams move away from using a true center. I felt like I could stick with the role here a little bit,” Wilson said. “And they’re ready to win. They’ve got the right mentality. They’re focused on the right things. I was just thrilled to be a part of it.”
He said he considers himself a back-to-the-basket player.
“But I’m comfortable facing up in the mid-range, for sure,” Wilson said. “In the past I was strictly back to the basket, but throughout high school I’ve developed a little bit more face-up game.”
He’s taken and made 3-pointers in the past, but he’ll wait and see if that fits into his role with his new team.
At Oregon State, he’ll join fellow first-year big men Kylor Kelley, a junior transfer, and Warren Washington, a freshman.
Kelley and Wilson starting working out together on the court almost immediately when they arrived in Corvallis in late June.
“Jack, he’s athletic for his size, pretty mobile,” Kelley said.
There’s playing time to be had down low with the departure of Drew Eubanks in search of a professional career, Seth Berger to graduation and Ben Kone to a transfer.
The only returning post player is senior center Gligorije Rakocevic.
“We’re hoping that they can all contribute,” Tinkle said earlier this year about his new players. “We’ll see once they get here where they’re at with their skill level and physicality.”
Wilson considers the opportunity to play right away “huge.”
“I’ve been dreaming about playing Division I basketball my whole life,” he said. “Coming into a situation where you see that sort of opening, I’m going to be able to get great guidance from a guy like Big G (Rakocevic). With that, it’s up to me how hard I’m going to work and how much I’m going to be able to soak in.”
Wilson went to work on improving his body before this junior year of high school. He was around his current weight, but he felt fat, out of shape and unathletic.
He cut roughly 25 pounds and got to the point where he believed he was almost too skinny for a college post. He’s spent the time since then building muscle and has put on nearly 10 pounds in his short time at OSU.
Wilson got to where he wanted to be, but not before an unexpected roadblock in 2017 stunted his progress.
He suffered a lower back injury that was “bad” for about five months and kept him off the court for seven. It resulted in him not playing at all in his senior year at Juniper Serra High.
He was limited in his weight training and was uncomfortable sitting in chairs.
“I wasn’t able to do much. It was hard on me,” Wilson said. “I knew if I kept a positive mindset that would help a lot, and I did.”
It was the first serious injury he had ever had to deal with. “I pulled my hamstring in Little League,” Wilson said with a chuckle. That’s the toughest thing I can remember since then.”
He got back to the court last December but didn’t rejoin his school team for non-health-related reasons. By January he was competing in open gyms and feeling healthy.
“He played a little bit on the spring AAU circuit, just to get the rust off,” added Tinkle back in May. “He’s been working out with some trainers back home and we’ll be excited to have him here and on the court within a month getting after it here.”
Wilson, who is working to improving his athleticism in order to become a dominant finisher at the rim, believes he’s fitting in well so far with his new team. He trusts that his tough defense and the ability to set solid screens will create a perfect match.
When asked to sum up his game, Wilson says he’s a “winner.”
“I don’t remember times where I haven’t gone after any loose ball that I see. I’m a big that’s not afraid to get on the floor, take charges,” he said. “I like to be the best teammate I can be and do whatever the coach needs me to do. I consider myself a hard-nosed guy and I like to play like that.”
