Warren Washington knows the opportunity in front of him after signing with Oregon State men’s basketball last November.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward from San Marcos, Calif., believes his versatility is his biggest strength, Working on being more aggressive and being mentally stronger are on his short list to becoming a better player.
“Playing every possession like it’s my last,” Washington said of the charge he’s given himself. “That’s what I’m really trying to improve on right now.”
Washington, who arrived on the OSU campus in late June, has found the weight room in the last six months and has surprised himself with how it’s helped him.
He believes the 20 to 30 pounds he’s put on in the last few months will help him bang down low and aid in the longevity of the college basketball season.
He said he didn’t take the weight room seriously in the past, but that’s changed now.
“Just the fact that I’ve come this far without using a weight room is pretty intriguing,” Washington said. “Just imagine how it is once I get used to the weight room. It’s where I live now.”
He used a trainer to help him put on those pounds, and has appreciated what Oregon State’s Jeff Macy, the university’s associate athletic director for sports performance, and his staff have done for Washington in his short time at the school. “It’s a grind but I love it,” he said.
An eager freshman, Washington said he’s ready to show how he plays.
He thinks he can do a lot on the court that most big can’t in today’s game, notably, pass, shoot from range and post up.
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said when Washington signed that he’s a player the Beavers belief can play multiple positions due to his athleticism and skill level.
“He's another guy who can handle the ball, shoot it, run and jump. He's a multi-dimensional player who will help us on the glass because of his rebounding strength,” Tinkle said. “You can't coach size, and Warren is a player who continues to grow and get stronger.”
In fact, Washington learned at a recent doctor’s appointment that his growth plates are still open and that he might not be done growing, he said.
Washington has already left an impression on his new teammates, notably big men Kylor Kelley and Jack Wilson, also first-year players.
“He’s a tough player, he’s athletic,” Wilson said of Washington. “It looks like he can shoot a little bit. He’s a skilled guy and I think he’s going to bring a lot to the team.”
Added Kelley: “Warren, he’s kind of like me. He’s athletic for a big. All three of our bigs can shoot the mid-range. That’s always nice.”
A Mission Hills High graduate, Washington averaged 25.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a senior and was an all-San Diego selection. He was a first team all-league pick as a junior and senior.
Washington attended Escondido High as a freshman and sophomore. He helped that school to a divisional championship as a freshman.
Considered a three-star recruit by numerous national sites, Washington comes to Oregon State at a time when the Beavers are short on returning big men with collegiate experience. Senior center Gligorije Rakocevic is the only player who fits that definition.
Washington, Kelley and Wilson will be in the mix for playing time along with redshirt freshman Isaac Barnes.
“I’m excited because there’s a lot of time open,” Washington said. “A lot of opportunities on the table and I’m ready for a good year.”
Growing up watching NBA and college basketball on television with his father, Calvin, Washington says it’s “pretty amazing” to be in the position he is now to live out his dream.
He believes it’s just the beginning for him, and he’s anxious for the start of the season.
“You can’t get comfortable because anything can happen. I’ve got to make sure I use everything,” Washington said. “It’s a blessing really, honestly, to be here because a bunch of people want to be here. So I’ve got to make sure I’m working every day because this isn’t going to come easy.”
