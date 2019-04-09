Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle has decided to enter his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, but is not hiring an agent at this time.
Under new draft rules, college players considering the draft are allowed to retain an agent to help them through the process. But the athletes must later terminate that relationship if they decide to return to school.
The NCAA allows potential early entry NBA draft candidates until May 29 to decide whether they are staying in the draft, and they must declare by that date if they want to retain their collegiate eligibility. That's 10 days after the completion of the NBA draft combine, which Tinkle is now eligible to participate in if he is invited.
Tinkle was selected to the all-Pac-12 first team for the second consecutive season after averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals during his redshirt junior season. He was the only player in the Pac-12 in the top 10 in the league in all four categories.
Tinkle has scored in double figures in 65 straight games, the longest active streak in the country. He is seventh on Oregon State’s career scoring list with 1,661 points and ninth on the program’s career rebounding list with 670 boards.
Tinkle earned his Oregon State bachelor’s degree in speech communication this past term. He was selected to the Pac-12 all-academic second team in 2017 and 2018 with a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average.