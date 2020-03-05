OSU men's basketball: Tres Tinkle, Beavers celebrate milestone and a victory

There hasn’t been much for Oregon State men’s basketball to celebrate in recent weeks, what with a four-game losing streak hanging over a squad that wanted to be headed in the opposite direction late in the season.
But Tres Tinkle and the Beavers gave the home crowd something to cheer about Thursday night.
Tinkle passed legend Gary Payton for the top spot on OSU’s all-time scoring list and the Beavers held off Stanford, an opponent chasing an NCAA tournament berth, 68-65, in front of an announced crowd of 3,718 at Gill Coliseum.
Fittingly, it was Tinkle who scored the game’s final four points at the free-throw line. The senior forward made two with 17.6 seconds remaining then grabbed the rebound off a Cardinal miss and hit the next two with four seconds left.
An off-balance, game-tying attempt by Stanford’s Isaac White just before the buzzer was off the mark.
Tinkle, who has shown in his five years in Corvallis to be a team-first player, admitted that he’d give himself some time after the game to enjoy the milestone with family and friends who came to town for what could be his final two home games in an Oregon State uniform.
“They’ll be proud. It’s a special moment,” he said. “As soon as I wake up tomorrow, come back to practice, we’ve got to get ready for Saturday.”
The Beavers (16-13, 6-11 Pac-12) host California, trying to head into next week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas on their second two-game winning stretch in Pac-12 play.
Tinkle, a two-time all-conference selection, had 23 points and four rebounds. He was 9 of 10 at the foul line and his team 18 of 22.
Tyrell Terry’s mid-range jumper with 34 seconds left gave Stanford (20-10, 9-8) its first lead of the second half as the Cardinal rallied from 10 down with less than nine minutes remaining.
The Beavers got the ball near the basket to Tinkle, who was fouled. After two makes, Terry missed another mid-range shot and Tinkle, closing in on second on OSU career rebounding list, grabbed the board and made two on the other end.
“We sputtered for a little while,” said Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle, Tres’ father, adding that he believed his team lost some discipline it showed earlier. “We got the guys back and got to the free-throw line. Had some good finishes. We just kept saying ‘hang in there, we’re going to make the plays when they count,’ and our guys did that.”
Ethan Thompson added 15 points, 10 in the first half to help get the Beavers off to a solid offensive start, plus five rebounds and five assists. Thompson had three 3-pointers on six attempts and is 10 of 21 from deep in the last three games.
Zach Reichle had 10 points and five rebounds and Kylor Kelley had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks as the Beavers swept the two-game season series from the Cardinal for the first time in 11 seasons.
The victory, as coach Tinkle noted, came from contributions of all 11 who played.
Bryce Wills led Stanford with 16 points. Oscar da Silva, who had 22 against OSU the first time, had 14 points but fouled out with 3:29 left. Terry, one of the conference’s top freshmen, added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
“It’s obviously great getting a win like that, especially when it comes down to the wire and could go either way,” Thompson said. “I know we’re capable of having that discipline and playing with that energy and focus every single game, and we did tonight.”
Tres Tinkle now has 2,190 career points to Payton’s 2,172. Needing six points Thursday to go ahead, Tinkle took over first on the career list on a 3-pointer with 2:55 to go in the first half. He’s played in 124 OSU games to Payton’s 120.
A recorded video message from Payton congratulating Tinkle on the accomplishment was played at halftime and once more in the second half. Messages from former teammates Gary Payton II, Stephen Thompson Jr., Drew Eubanks and Daniel Gomis were played as well.
Tinkle said he heard the well-wishers and chuckled after the game about forgetting a play coming out of a timeout that included one of the messages.
“I was trying not to think about it … I hear my name, and I was trying to stay locked in as possible and not looking up and getting caught up in the moment,” he said.
Coach Tinkle added: “We’re going to find the right moment to celebrate tonight and what he’s done. And what we shared with the team is what he stands for. He’s been through adversity early in his career. He’s playing at the highest level under the microscope for his crotchety old man. And all the while he just kept coming back, kept going to work.”
Oregon State was the aggressor to open the second half, taking over a game that feature a tight first 20 minutes.
Alfred Hollins hit two free throws, Reichle a layup, Kelley a dunk on a Thompson lob and Thompson a 3-pointer to complete a 9-2 run for a 43-34 lead.
Stanford answered back with four straight before Reichle made another 3.
Tres Tinkle added a deep ball with 8:43 to go that gave the Beavers their biggest lead at 56-46. The Cardinal got five points in a row before OSU’s Gianni Hunt hit a 3 from the corner near the end of the shot clock.
Reichle’s short floater from the baseline with 4:52 left put Oregon State ahead five, only to see Stanford continue its comeback. The Beavers didn’t get another field goal, but they finished the job making 7 of 8 at the foul line.