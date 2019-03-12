Tres Tinkle was selected to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association all-District IX team on Tuesday.
Tinkle was recently selected to the all-Pac-12 first team for the second consecutive year. He’s the only player in the Pac-12 in the top 10 in the league in scoring (second, 20.7), rebounding (fifth, 8.2), assists (ninth, 3.9) and steals (fourth, 1.7).
A redshirt junior from Missoula, Montana, Tinkle has scored in double figures in 64 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country. He is seventh on Oregon State’s career scoring list with 1,638 points and 10th on the program’s career rebounding list with 664.
Tinkle has scored 20-plus points 15 times this season, tied for the second most in the Pac-12, and has posted 10 double-doubles.
For each of the nine geographic districts, 10 players are selected (11 in the case of ties in the voting) as well as a player and coach of the year.
Five Beavers land academic honors
Five Oregon State men’s basketball players received Pac-12 all-academic honors..
Gligorije Rakocevic, Zach Reichle and Stephen Thompson Jr. were named to the Pac-12 all-academic first team, Ethan Thompson was selected to the second team, and Tres Tinkle earned honorable mention.
Rakocevic and Thompson Jr. are the first Oregon State players to earn Pac-12 all-academic first team honors three times. Thompson Jr. was recently named the 2018-19 Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Tinkle was selected to the Pac-12 all-academic Second Team the past two years. Reichle and Thompson both earned the recognition in their first year of eligibility.
Oregon State had five selections this year, while Stanford had four, Colorado had three, Utah had two, and Arizona, Arizona State, California and Washington State each had one.
This is the third straight year Oregon State had the most selections of any school in the conference.