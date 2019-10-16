Oregon State senior Tres Tinkle is one of 20 players to be named to the watch list for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
The annual honor is its sixth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
New to the award this season will be a fan vote in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list will be narrowed to 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to the selection committee.
The winner of the award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards on April 10, 2020.