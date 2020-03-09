OSU men's basketball: Tinkle on all-conference team; Kelley honored for defense

Oregon State senior Tres Tinkle was named to the 10-player Pac-12 all-conference men's basketball team on Monday for the third time and senior Kylor Kelley was picked for the the five-member all-defensive team on Monday by a vote of the 12 conference coaches.

Tinkle is the first Oregon State player to be a three-time selection since Gary Payton (1988, 1989, 1990). A.C. Green, Charlie Sitton and Steve Johnson are the other Beavers to earn all-Pac-12 first-team honors three times.

Tinkle will become the only player in program history to finish his career in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. He recently passed Gary Payton as the all-time leading scorer in Oregon State history and will should pass A.C. Green to finish second on the program’s career rebounding list.

Tinkle also holds the Oregon State records for career free throws made, consecutive free throws made and consecutive games scoring in double figures at 95 and counting.

Kelley was named to the all-defensive team for the second straight year. He joins Gary Payton II, Eric Moreland and Jared Cunningham as Oregon State players to be a two-time selection.