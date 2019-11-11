Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle got off to a strong start to his senior season and was named the men’s basketball player of the week on Monday.
Tinkle averaged 26 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in wins over CSUN and Iowa State. He posted a double-double in both games (25 and 10 vs. CSUN and 27 and 11 vs. Iowa State) and shot 69.2 percent (9 for 13) from beyond the arc.
It’s the fourth time Tinkle has earned the honor. He previously was honored on Nov. 14, 2016, Feb. 12, 2018 and Feb. 4, 2019.
Tinkle extended his streak of scoring in double figures to 67 consecutive games and passed A.C. Green to move into sixth on Oregon State’s career scoring list (1,713 points).