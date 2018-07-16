Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The Pac-12 released the weekly matchups and site designations for the conference's 2018-19 men’s basketball season on Monday.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 play at Oregon in the 351st Civil War before hosting UCLA and USC the week of Jan. 9-13. Other Pac-12 home games include matchups with Washington, Washington State, California, Stanford, Oregon, Arizona and Arizona State.

Colorado and Utah won’t visit Corvallis and the Beavers will not play at California or Stanford.

In the tentative schedule, Oregon State will play either of the teams, with at least one day between each game. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the conference's television partners are finalized. All conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1 or CBS.

Jan. 2-6: at Oregon

Jan. 9-13: UCLA, USC

Jan. 16-20: at Arizona, at Arizona State

Jan. 23-Jan. 27: Washington, Washington State

Jan. 30-Feb. 3: at Colorado, at Utah

Feb. 6-10: California, Stanford

Feb. 13-17: Oregon

Feb. 20-24: at UCLA, at USC

Feb. 27-March 3: Arizona, Arizona State

March 6-9: at Washington, at Washington State

The Pac-12 tournament will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the third consecutive year, taking place March 13-16.

