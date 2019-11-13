PORTLAND — A hole dug with inconsistent offense and defensive lapses proved too big to climb out of for Oregon State on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma used a 29-8 second-half run to get away from the Beavers then hold on for a 77-69 win in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational at Moda Center.
The Sooners (3-0) were just 11 of 40 on 3-point attempts and Austin Reaves 2 of 12 through the team’s first two games. But the junior guard and his team made those numbers look silly.
Reaves was 5 of 9 from long range and finished with 17 points. Teammate Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and 16 rebounds. He made both his 3-pointers and Oklahoma was 7 of 11 in the second half to finish 11 of 22 for the game.
Despite the Sooners’ poor numbers coming in, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said it was still a primary focus to get out to Oklahoma’s shooters.
“For sure, especially Reaves. He’s a career 45-percent shooter,” the coach said. “We told the guys, ‘don’t look at the stats from this year.’ Unfortunately, by having a couple breakdowns, he had a couple early looks that were good and he made them and he got his confidence back.”
OSU (2-1) was a combined 19 of 41 on deep balls after two games thanks to its 12-of-21 performance three days earlier in a home win against Iowa State.
The Beavers were 8 of 20 Tuesday behind Ethan Thompson (3-5) and Alfred Hollins (2-2).
Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle had 18 points and 10 rebounds — plus five assists and three steals — for his third straight double-double to start the season. Thompson added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Hollins 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting plus four assists.
The Beavers rallied late to rescue what was a dismal shooting percentage (18 of 53) to make nine of their final 13 attempts and finish at 27 of 66 (40.9). Oklahoma was 27 of 63 (42.9).
Tres Tinkle shot 7 of 17 overall and Thompson 6 of 17. Thompson is now 13 of 45 for the season.
Tres Tinkle said the Sooners were switching every screen defensively, making it difficult to figure out what was working and where the defenders would be.
“Every team we’re going to face is going to try to take me and Ethan out of the game,” he said. “But luckily a guy like Alfred in the first half stepped up and kind of carried that load for us, came out confident.”
Hollins had all 12 of his points in the first 20 minutes. Teammate Kylor Kelley had five points on 2-of-6 shooting with one rebound and four blocks.
Oklahoma won the rebounding battle 42-37.
The game started to slip away from the Beavers after Tres Tinkle converted a conventional three-point play for a 38-37 OSU lead with 18:01 to go.
The Oregon State offense got bogged down by poor passing and shot selection, while at the same time Oklahoma began to get its offense in gear.
The Sooners went on a 13-3 run covering three-plus minutes with two Reaves 3-pointers in that stretch.
Oklahoma only pulled away from there, leading by as many as 20, as OSU didn’t have much come easily.
The Beavers did make it interesting with seven straight points on a Thompson 3-pointer, a short jumper from Jarod Lucas and Kelley’s transition dunk to close within 13.
The Sooners got two points back before Tinkle scored four straight, the last two on a steal and flush to get it to 11. The Beavers eventually got it to six on a Thompson 3-pointer, but time ran out.
“There was a stretch in the second half … we went through a scoring drought and I think the frustration led over to the defensive end and we were doing uncharacteristic things on the defensive end as well,” Thompson said.
Oregon State got to halftime down only one (33-32) with its top two returning scorers —Tinkle and Thompson — shooting a combined 2 of 12 from the floor.
That was thanks to offensive contributions from Hollins and Zach Reichle (19 points together on 8-of-10 shooting) and holding to Oklahoma to 12 of 33 from the floor. OSU was 13 of 32.
Hollins hit consecutive 3-pointers in a little more than a minute and Payton Dastrup added another soon after to put the Beavers ahead 19-14. OSU made 5 of 10 from the floor after starting 2 of 8.
But Oregon State found any offensive momentum absent after Ethan Thompson’s two free throws with 9:16 in the half as the Beavers went to their bench.
The starters weren’t much better as they returned. Kelley’s short baseline jumper with 5:07 in the half were the next OSU points.
The offense came back quickly, as Hollins scored inside and Reichle nailed a 3-pointer. Tinkle found Hollins for a layin and Dastrup tipped in a teammate’s miss to put the Beavers up 30-27.
Oklahoma closed the half on a 6-2 run to lead at the break.
Oregon defeated Memphis 82-74 in the opening game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.