ST. LOUIS — Oregon State found its offense for a little more than four minutes Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to pull out another win away from home.
Saint Louis answered the Beavers’ 16-1 second-half run with six straight points to take the lead for good in a 65-61 home men's basketball victory at Chaifetz Arena.
Ethan Thompson had his first double-double at Oregon State (6-2) with 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. He also had three assists and three steals.
Tres Tinkle added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Stevie Thompson 10 points, four rebounds and five assists.
OSU (6-2) was saddled with a 12-point deficit after the Billikens (7-2) went on a 16-8 run in the first eight minutes out of halftime.
“We should have never dug ourselves that big a hole,” said Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team won three of its first four games away from home before Sunday. “Too big a task.”
The Beavers shot 2 of 10 to open the second half but they weren’t done.
Warren Washington provided a spark off the bench, following a teammate’s miss with a dunk and soon after completing a conventional three-point play.
Saint Louis got a free throw before Ethan Thompson made three of four foul shots. Later, Zach Reichle gave the Beavers their first lead since the opening four minutes at 51-50 on a 3-pointer with 7:33 to go.
Reichle recovered a loose ball on the floor in the defensive backcourt, threw it two-handed over his head to a streaking Stevie Thompson to extend the lead to three.
Saint Louis came back with six in a row, and it was uphill battle for the Beavers from there.
Tres Tinkle helped the Beavers climb within one with a 3-pointer. But the Billikens got it back on the other end, and Fred Thatch Jr. threw up an off-balance prayer in the final ticks of the shot clock that was answered to return the lead to four.
Saint Louis guard Javon Bess, who had a game-high 24 points, scored from outside with 1:41 left after an empty OSU possession. The Beavers got no closer than four points from there.
Oregon State committed a season-high 17 turnovers, with 11 coming in the first half.
“We’ve got some guys that are good with the ball, but we weren’t quite tough enough with it,” coach Tinkle said.
Oregon State defeated Saint Louis 63-60 last December at Portland’s Moda Center, where the Beavers return Saturday to play Texas A&M.
Ethan Thompson, a sophomore guard, is averaging 20.7 points and shooting 66.7 percent from the floor in the last three games after averaging 8.6 and 32.6, respectively, in the first five contests of the season.
OSU couldn’t take advantage of the Billikens’ struggles from the free-throw line. The home team came in shooting 61.4 percent for the season and was 15 of 32 (46.9 percent) Sunday. OSU was 13 of 17 at the line.
The Beavers made a school-record 16 3-pointers in a home win against Missouri State a week earlier. OSU was 6 of 22 against Saint Louis as its long-range shooting struggles away from Gill Coliseum (27.6 percent, compared to 44.3 at Gill) continue.
Oregon State shot 21 of 50 overall and Saint Louis 21 of 50, including 8 of 12 on 3s.
The Beavers were playing their first game without freshman guard Jordan Campbell, who left the program last week to attend to family issues. It was the second game missed by senior center Gligorije Rakocevic, out with a stress fracture in his left foot.
OSU’s Kylor Kelley had two blocks to give him multiple blocks in each of his eight games as a Beaver so far, one short of the program record.
Ethan Thompson was everything for Oregon State in the opening eight minutes.
He scored 10 of the Beavers’ 12 points as his teammates struggled to get untracked offensively. He also had three steals in that stretch, the last of which led to his own transition dunk and a 12-9 lead.
The Beavers were shooting 6 of 11 at that point, but the visitors connected on just two of their nine attempts and the turnovers piled up in what became an offensive slump.
OSU scored just four points over the next five-plus minutes and saw its three-point lead turn into a six-point deficit.
Fortunately for the Beavers, the Billikens weren’t performing much better offensively.
Each team hit a trio of 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the half — including two apiece from Stevie Thompson and Bess — as Saint Louis took a 33-29 halftime lead.
Kelley, moved into the starting lineup for the second straight time in place of Rakocevic, picked up two fouls in the game’s first three minutes and went to the bench.
Washington came on in relief, and he made it a little more than five minutes before picking up two fouls of his own. Fellow freshman Jack Wilson replaced Washington and played about four minutes.
Kelley returned with just more than six minutes in the half and managed to avoid his third personal. He finished the half with four points and four rebounds.