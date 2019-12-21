OSU men's basketball: Offense disappears in second half of loss at Texas A&M

Kelley added nine points and three rebounds and Sean Miller-Moore eight points, three rebounds and two steals.

Josh Nebo had 15 points, eight blocks and seven rebounds for the Aggies.

Oregon State shot 19 of 57 overall for a season-low 33.3%. The Beavers entered the game seventh in the country in field goal percentage at 50.8.

OSU was 3 of 21 on 3-pointers, another season low at 14.3%.

Texas A&M, which came in shooting 37.9% for the season, was 20 of 49 overall (40.8) and 6 of 22 on 3-pointers (27.3).

The Beavers get a few days off before returning to Corvallis to prepare for their final nonconference game, Dec. 29 at home against hosting North Dakota. They open Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Utah.

After a quick early lead, the Beavers made up for a slow offensive stretch by finishing the first half well.

OSU scored the game’s first six points in the opening two minutes but soon found offense hard to come by. Texas A&M hung around despite its own offensive difficulties.