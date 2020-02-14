OSU men's basketball notebook: Utah win 'up there' among team's best Pac-12 efforts

Wayne Tinkle wasn’t quite ready to commit to declaring Thursday night’s 70-51 home win against Utah his team’s best 40-minute effort in Pac-12 men’s basketball play this season.

Oregon State’s coach was pleased with the final score and the positives of performing well on both ends of the court, but there were some hang-ups.

Tinkle said his team occasionally got sloppy with its passing, made risky gambles on defense for potential steals and got beat on backdoor plays at the end of the shot clock a few times.

“It’s up there,” Tinkle said of the overall result.

The Beavers (15-9, 5-7) played almost exclusively man-to-man defense in the win against Oregon last Saturday. Thursday, they were able to successfully jump from one defensive set to another and hold Utah (14-10, 5-7) to just 37.3% shooting.

“That’s big time for our guys to be locked into the plan,” the coach added. “Really proud of how we set the tone defensively and the way we shared the ball, made a lot of plays for each other. Big, big win for us.”

Oregon State got a second consecutive Pac-12 victory for the first time this season and will try to make it three when it hosts No. 16 Colorado at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gill Coliseum.