OSU men's basketball: More defensive lapses lead to another defeat

Oregon State men’s basketball has lost its defensive focus, and the Beavers will certainly spend the next few days trying to fix what’s been broken the past few weeks.
USC exposed OSU on that end Saturday afternoon, particularly on pick-and-roll plays in the second half.
The Trojans scored 44 points around the basket and shot 16 of 22 after halftime on their way to a 75-55 Pac-12 Conference win at Gill Coliseum while handing the Beavers their fourth straight defeat.
“Defensively, we just weren’t on page,” coach Wayne Tinkle said.
USC (16-4, 5-2) shot 31 of 48 (64.6%) overall, marking the third time in the past four games that Oregon State (12-8, 2-6) has allowed an opponent to shoot 50% or better.
Freshman big man Onyeka Okongwu was instrumental for the Trojans in the final 12 minutes, including a 14-0 run to break the game open after the Beavers had closed within six. The projected NBA draft lottery pick had 12 points, highlighted by three dunks as OSU struggled to put up resistance to the pick-and-roll.
“Our ball-screen coverage was very clear,” Tinkle said, adding that the player defending the screener was supposed to fill space between the ball and the rim. “But we didn’t do that effectively. They just time and time again took it at us, dropped it off. Our weakside help didn’t (pick up) the roller and you saw it. It resulted in multiple dunks, layups.”
Added OSU 7-footer Kylor Kelley: “Like coach said, the bigs were hugging our men too much, leaves the back side for the drive open. When our guys need help we’re just not getting there.”
Tres Tinkle led the Beavers with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting overall, plus five rebounds and three assists. Kelley added 10 points (3 of 7) and four rebounds and Ethan Thompson eight points (3 of 13), five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Okongwu had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists. Teammate Jonah Mathews had 16 points, with three 3-pointers, and Elijah Weaver 13 points.
The Beavers shot 20 of 54 (37%), also the third time in four games that OSU has been under 40% after falling below that mark just twice in the first 16 contests of the season.
“Cutting with a purpose. We say it’s not what we’re running, it’s how we run it,” Tres Tinkle said of what needs to improve offensively. “We’ve just got to do it with a purpose, cut. I think we stand and watch at times, and it’s hard to find a guy that’s open. If we move without the ball it will free up a lot of things.”
Oregon State trailed by eight at halftime and got back to that margin three times in the first five minutes of the second half before finally breaking through.
A Zach Reichle 3-pointer was followed by another from Antoine Vernon, for the sophomore guard’s second field goal of the season, to pull the Beavers within 46-40 with 12:55 to go.
Seven days earlier, USC was down 20 at halftime to visiting Stanford and came back to beat the Cardinal in overtime. After trailing by 22 in the first half and cutting it to eight at the break, it looked like Oregon State might be putting together something similar Saturday.
But the Trojans exploded, making 6 of 7 shots in a 14-0 run. The Beavers missed five straight shots and committed two turnovers in that five-plus-minute stretch, which ended with USC going ahead by 20.
Oregon State got no closer than 15 from there.
OSU is now 12-0 when shooting better than its opponent and 0-8 when it doesn’t.
The four straight losses have the Beavers at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. What was a promising sign after an 82-65 home win against Arizona two weeks ago is now an effort to save what’s left of the season.
Next up is a road trip to the Bay Area, starting with Stanford on Thursday night.
Coach Tinkle was asked after Saturday’s game what he’d say to someone not seeing improvement with his team.
“That we’ve just got to keep working,” he said. “Got to keep working to get better. Got a lot in front of us. It’s our job as a staff to identify a lineup and a rotation of guys that will do that.”
USC looked like it might put the game away in the first half, making 12 of its first 18 shots to jump out to a 30-8 lead 13 minutes into the game.
But OSU found an answer, using a 20-6 run over the final seven minutes to get within 36-28.
Tres Tinkle opened that stretch with two free throws that moved him past Steve Johnson for second place on Oregon State’s career scoring list.
It also gave him 35 straight foul shots made, a school record. That streak ended at 35 on a miss with 6:57 left in the game.
Oregon State junior center Roman Silva, a transfer in his first year with the program, got his first start of the season as the Beavers looked to match USC’s size and talent down low with Okongwu and Nick Rakocevic.
Silva had four points and one rebound in 11 minutes Saturday.