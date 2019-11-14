Isaiah Johnson has signed to join the Oregon State men's basketball program beginning with the 2020-21 season.
Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward, attends Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California. He attended Crean Lutheran High School during his freshman and sophomore years.
Johnson is a three-star recruit.
“We are very excited to be adding Isaiah to our program,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He’s a great kid from a great family and plays at a great program at Bishop Montgomery High School. He’s a 6-foot-7 forward who can play a couple of different positions. He’s very athletic and has a high basketball IQ.
“What we love most is his motor. Of all of the guys we watched play the last couple of years, his was the most relentless on the court on both ends. He’s going to add a lot to our program on and off the court and will be a great ambassador for Beaver Nation.”