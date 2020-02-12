OSU men's basketball: Ethan Thompson prides himself on defense

It’s limited him offensively, as well as defensively.

“You use your hands a lot,” coach Thompson said. “Now that he’s getting healthy he’s able to exhibit those things. It’s a good sign.”

The elder Thompson recalls late-game situations in two different contests against Washington in 2018 in which his son was tasked with trying to slow down Huskies guard Jaylen Nowell, the Pac-12 player of the year last season.

“They ran two or three isolation plays for him at the end of the game and tried to win the game,” coach Thompson said.

Nowell and his team came up empty. The Beavers won both games, including the second in the conference tournament.

When the 6-foot-5 Thompson is playing well defensively, his dad says “he’s using his size and length, staying in front of the ball. Pretty much every guard in this conference he has a size advantage on. When he’s in front of them it’s really difficult for them to get a shot off or a clean shot off over him because of his size and his length.”

The four standout guards mentioned above have shot a combined 5 for 17 on 3-pointers against Oregon State this season.