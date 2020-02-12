OSU men's basketball: Ethan Thompson prides himself on defense

Pac-12 men’s basketball is filled with talented point guards who have made their mark on the college game.
From veterans Remy Martin and McKinley Wright IV to freshmen Nico Mannion and Tyrell Terry, there are no off nights on defense for Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson.
The junior guard says he likes the challenge of taking on the other team’s best guard, something he’s been doing for a long time.
“It helps me get in the flow of the game, keeps me on my toes,” Thompson said. “I can’t really stay relaxed on the defensive end. Almost every single night in the Pac-12 I’m matched up against a difficult guard.”
Thompson had one of his biggest tests to date last Saturday when he faced off against Oregon senior Payton Pritchard, a conference and national player of the year candidate.
Prichard came in averaging 19.6 points and got 16. But he shot 7 of 21 from the field, including 1 of 8 on 3-pointers, well off his season shooting marks of 46.8 and 40.0%, respectively.
Oregon State’s Zach Reichle called Thompson’s defense on Pritchard “the difference in the game” as the Beavers got their third straight Civil War win.
“Obviously Payton’s their guy and he’s a really good player,” Reichle said. “’E’ took on the challenge and he played great defense on him all night.”
Coach Wayne Tinkle has seen Thompson’s defense improve during his time in the program.
Thompson’s performance versus the Ducks was part of a larger success story on defense, where inconsistent results have plagued OSU throughout the conference schedule.
Oregon’s 53 points were the fewest against the Beavers in conference play this season and well under Oregon State’s 71.8 average against entering Saturday’s contest.
Oregon, shooting 47.0% going in, finished at 40.0, the second-lowest mark against Oregon State in Pac-12 play and the Beavers’ No. 2 percentage allowed in the past 14 contests.
But Thompson’s game stood out.
You have free articles remaining.
“We expect that from all of our guys, for sure,” Tinkle said. “Obviously that effort stands out as his best defensive effort, so now we can hold him accountable to that each and every time, for sure.”
Stephen Thompson, an Oregon State assistant coach and Ethan’s father, has witnessed what his son has done defensively growing up and says “this is not a new revelation.”
“It’s something that’s part of his game and he’s capable of doing it,” he added.
Coach Thompson has seen his son deal with a wrist injury that he suffered during the Jan. 12 home game against Arizona State.
It’s limited him offensively, as well as defensively.
“You use your hands a lot,” coach Thompson said. “Now that he’s getting healthy he’s able to exhibit those things. It’s a good sign.”
The elder Thompson recalls late-game situations in two different contests against Washington in 2018 in which his son was tasked with trying to slow down Huskies guard Jaylen Nowell, the Pac-12 player of the year last season.
“They ran two or three isolation plays for him at the end of the game and tried to win the game,” coach Thompson said.
Nowell and his team came up empty. The Beavers won both games, including the second in the conference tournament.
When the 6-foot-5 Thompson is playing well defensively, his dad says “he’s using his size and length, staying in front of the ball. Pretty much every guard in this conference he has a size advantage on. When he’s in front of them it’s really difficult for them to get a shot off or a clean shot off over him because of his size and his length.”
The four standout guards mentioned above have shot a combined 5 for 17 on 3-pointers against Oregon State this season.
This week, Utah and Colorado come to Gill Coliseum. Thompson will likely be going against Utes freshman guard Rylan Jones (averaging 10.6 points per game) on Thursday and Buffaloes junior Wright (13.8).
Both had 14 points the first time around when the Beavers went on the road. Jones had four 3-pointers.
It’s two more big tests for Thompson, who says he has always had a competitive nature.
“When I was in high school it was a big thing as well, especially when we get to playoff time and we start playing a lot of talented teams,” he said. “A lot of the matchups became tougher and tougher. You just kind of have to step up to that challenge.”