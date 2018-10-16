The Oregon State men’s basketball team will host an Orange-Black Scrimmage beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
Admission is free and fans are encouraged to stop by and see the 2018-19 squad for the first time. There will be several giveaways for fans and Oregon State students.
If you have never sat courtside in Gill, this is your chance to experience the action from the front row. Or check out the action from behind the Oregon State bench. Fans are invited to move around Gill Coliseum and take in the happenings from various locations.
The Beavers will host Montana Tech in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. The regular-season opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 against UC Riverside.