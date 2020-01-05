OSU men's basketball: Beavers rally late to salvage split with win at Colorado

In the 24-5 run to finish the game, the Beavers shot 7 of 10 from the floor and Colorado 2 of 11.

The Buffaloes were just 5 of 20 in the final 15 minutes after starting the game 21 of 33, finishing 26 of 53. The Beavers were 27 of 51 overall.

OSU’s 1-3-1 trap featured Tinkle out top, Kelley in the middle, Gianni Hunt and Thompson on the wings and Reichle on the baseline.

Coach Tinkle said he wasn’t happy with his team’s ability to guard Colorado’s pick-and-roll offense and went to the 1-3-1 after trying a full-court press.

The Buffaloes had six turnovers in the final seven-plus minutes. Hunt, Reichle and Tres Tinkle each had a steal and Kelley a block in the closing minutes.

“We picked up the energy on D. Most of the game we were trading buckets with them, and obviously that’s not going to work if you want to win,” Reichle said in a phone interview. “Got a little spark going, forced a few turnovers and our defense led to our offense.”

The Beavers had taken some bad shots and committed costly turnovers, “but all the while we said ‘we’re still in this,’” coach Tinkle said. “It just made them put on the brakes. That sort of effort is how we’re going to win.”