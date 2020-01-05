OSU men's basketball: Beavers rally late to salvage split with win at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Oregon State trailed by 11 with under eight minutes remaining in what looked like might be an empty two-game road trip to open the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule.
Colorado had fended off a few OSU runs after halftime and seemed on its way to a tremendous conference start after getting past No. 4 Oregon three days earlier.
But the Beavers had other ideas.
Oregon State found a spark from its 1-3-1 defense and, led by Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson on the offensive end, outscored the host Buffaloes 24-5 down the stretch Sunday to pull out a 76-68 win at Coors Events Center.
“Boy, did our guys buy in and show some great resiliency and toughness,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said in a radio interview afterward.
Thompson had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Reichle added a career-high 19 points; Tres Tinkle 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals; and Kylor Kelley 12 points and three blocks as the Beavers (11-3, 1-1) salvaged a split following an 81-69 loss at Utah.
Tyler Bey had 20 points and eight rebounds and McKinley Wright IV added 14 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Buffaloes (12-3, 1-1).
OSU was 8 of 10 at the free-throw line in the final minute and finished the game 18 of 21, led by Reichle’s 9 of 9 and Thompson’s 8 of 9.
In the 24-5 run to finish the game, the Beavers shot 7 of 10 from the floor and Colorado 2 of 11.
The Buffaloes were just 5 of 20 in the final 15 minutes after starting the game 21 of 33, finishing 26 of 53. The Beavers were 27 of 51 overall.
OSU’s 1-3-1 trap featured Tinkle out top, Kelley in the middle, Gianni Hunt and Thompson on the wings and Reichle on the baseline.
Coach Tinkle said he wasn’t happy with his team’s ability to guard Colorado’s pick-and-roll offense and went to the 1-3-1 after trying a full-court press.
The Buffaloes had six turnovers in the final seven-plus minutes. Hunt, Reichle and Tres Tinkle each had a steal and Kelley a block in the closing minutes.
“We picked up the energy on D. Most of the game we were trading buckets with them, and obviously that’s not going to work if you want to win,” Reichle said in a phone interview. “Got a little spark going, forced a few turnovers and our defense led to our offense.”
The Beavers had taken some bad shots and committed costly turnovers, “but all the while we said ‘we’re still in this,’” coach Tinkle said. “It just made them put on the brakes. That sort of effort is how we’re going to win.”
Reichle’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left started a 10-0 Oregon State run. He capped it with three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt.
A conventional three-point play with 4:39 remaining produced the only points the Buffaloes would get the rest of the way until D’Shawn Schwartz’s offensive rebound and basket with 34 seconds left, after the Beavers had built a five-point lead.
Tres Tinkle hit a 3-pointer with 4:08 to go, and after Kelley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity Tinkle scored off a Thompson assist to give OSU its first lead, at 67-66, since a 20-19 edge midway through the first half.
Thompson added a short jumper and later two free throws with 57 seconds remaining to put the Beavers up five.
Reichle’s two foul shots with 31 seconds pushed the lead back to five, and Tinkle’s steal on the ensuing possession led to a Thompson dunk to seal the victory.
The Beavers were able to keep it close in a first half of strong shooting by both teams.
Oregon State scored the game’s first six points before Colorado eventually went ahead 13-12 on Wright’s conventional three-point play.
There were nine lead changes in the first 20 minutes, the last at 22-20 on Bey’s 3-pointer with 10:49 in the half. That started an 8-0 Buffaloes run.
Soon after, Reichle scored the last five points of an OSU 8-0 run to get the game tied. The Buffaloes answered with five in a row and led the rest of the half.
The Beavers held the home team scoreless for more than three minutes late in the half before Bey’s three-point play with one second left put Colorado ahead 39-32 at halftime.
Oregon State shot 13 of 27 overall and Colorado was 15 of 27. The big difference came on 3-pointers, where the Buffaloes were 5 of 6 and the Beavers 1 of 7.