ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — A 13-0 Missouri run proved too much for Oregon State to overcome.
The Beavers rallied in the second half to erase a 10-point deficit Sunday before the Tigers pulled away for a 69-63 win in a Paradise Jam semifinal at the University of Virgin Island's Sports and Fitness Center.
“It was all within our control,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said, noting his team's lack of attention to the scouting report and not enough contributions from the bench.
OSU (3-1) used a 12-3 run early in the second half to take its first and only lead of the game after trailing by double digits before halftime.
The Beavers will finish tournament play in Monday's third-place game against Penn. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Alfred Hollins hit a 3-pointer, Stevie Thompson two more and Tres Tinkle the last in that run as the Beavers went ahead 42-40 with 14:26 left.
The game was tied four times before Missouri (3-1) scored 13 straight in a four-minute stretch. Oregon State made a comeback but could get no closer than five.
Tinkle had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Stevie Thompson added 15 points and five rebounds; Alfred Hollins 12 points and eight rebounds; and Kylor Kelley eight points and six rebounds.
The Beavers shot 24 of 60 (40 percent) overall and 6 of 24 (25.0) after shooting 21 of 51 (41.2) and 5 of 19 (26.3) in those same categories in Friday's 61-56 opening-round win against Old Dominion.
“We have got a good shooting team,” coach Tinkle said. “We've got better shooters than what we've shown the last couple games.”
Jordan Geist had 21 points to lead Missouri, which was 22 of 28 at the free-throw line to Oregon State's 9 of 14.
Missouri jumped out to an early eight-point lead before Oregon State got its offense going. The Tigers led by 10 midway through the first half before the Beavers scored seven straight to close the gap.
In that stretch, Hollins dunked off a Tres Tinkle assist on a transition play that started with an Ethan Thompson steal. Tinkle later hit Stevie Thompson for a layin with 5:57 in the half that helped OSU close within 24-21.
Missouri led 32-28 at halftime behind Kevin Puryear's eight points. Hollins had seven points while Kelley and Tinkle added six points apiece.