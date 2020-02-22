OSU men's basketball: Beavers lose tough one at Arizona State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the game’s final play, Tres Tinkle worked his way into the paint and was forced toward the baseline before finding Lucas on a kick out. The freshman’s 3-point attempt rimmed out, though, and a put back effort from Thompson fell short as well.

“(Tres Tinkle) made a great decision to hit a guy who had just banged a huge 3 to get us back in the game,” Wayne Tinkle said. “Jarod is hurting right now because he wants to make that shot. We just said, ‘Jarod, we win as a team and we lose as a team.’”

The Sun Devils got off to a fast start and forced 15 Oregon State turnovers throughout the night to negate the Beavers’ good stretches of play.

Tinkle and Thompson poured in a combined 28 points in the first half to keep the Beavers in contention, and Oregon State took a 40-37 lead into the break. Oregon State led for portions of the second half, but the Sun Devils began to take control of the game when Martin canned a pair of 3-pointers over a 78 second span.

His second long-ball, which came with 7:39 to go, gave Arizona State a 67-63 lead.