OSU men's basketball: Beavers lose tough one at Arizona State

Oregon State gave the Pac-12’s hottest team a scare Saturday night, but the Beavers fell just short as their desert road trip ended on a flat note.
Jarod Lucas’s 3-point attempt in the final seconds was off the mark for the Beavers, and Arizona State escaped with a 74-73 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. The loss was Oregon State’s third in a row, and it now drops to 15-12 on the season and 5-10 in conference play.
Meanwhile, Arizona State (19-8,10-4) nabbed its seventh consecutive victory and kept pace at the top of the Pac-12 standings.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said in a radio interview afterward. “It just hurts. I hurt so bad for these guys. Great effort, though.”
Tres Tinkle scored a game-high 25 points on 8 of 16 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds for Oregon State, and Ethan Thompson scored 20 points, had seven assists and shot 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.
Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 17 points apiece to lead five different Arizona State players in double figures.
The Sun Devils did not score over the final two minutes, 31 seconds of the game, and the Beavers trimmed a six-point deficit to one point over that span. Lucas buried a 3-pointer with 1:40 to go for the final basket of the game, and the Beavers had several chances to take control from that point.
On the game’s final play, Tres Tinkle worked his way into the paint and was forced toward the baseline before finding Lucas on a kick out. The freshman’s 3-point attempt rimmed out, though, and a put back effort from Thompson fell short as well.
“(Tres Tinkle) made a great decision to hit a guy who had just banged a huge 3 to get us back in the game,” Wayne Tinkle said. “Jarod is hurting right now because he wants to make that shot. We just said, ‘Jarod, we win as a team and we lose as a team.’”
The Sun Devils got off to a fast start and forced 15 Oregon State turnovers throughout the night to negate the Beavers’ good stretches of play.
Tinkle and Thompson poured in a combined 28 points in the first half to keep the Beavers in contention, and Oregon State took a 40-37 lead into the break. Oregon State led for portions of the second half, but the Sun Devils began to take control of the game when Martin canned a pair of 3-pointers over a 78 second span.
His second long-ball, which came with 7:39 to go, gave Arizona State a 67-63 lead.
At the other end, Oregon State went scoreless for over three minutes, until Tinkle hit a free throw with 2:37 to go.
Oregon State shot 10 of 22 from the 3-point line on the night (45.5 percent) and went 11 of 13 (84.6 percent) from the free throw line. The Beavers out-shot the Sun Devils 50 percent to 49.1, and committed just four fewer turnovers.
The Beavers will be in action again when they face No. 14 Oregon in Eugene Thursday at 8 p.m.