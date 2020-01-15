OSU men's basketball: Beavers looking for momentum after big win

A quick look at the Oregon State men’s basketball schedule shows the Beavers have been on a roller coaster the past month, alternating wins and losses for seven games now.
There were long scoring droughts in losses at Texas A&M and Utah and at home against Arizona State last week, all leading to defeats. There were also strong finishes at Colorado and at Gill Coliseum versus Arizona this past Sunday.
“I think we can play with anybody,” said senior forward Tres Tinkle, noting the team’s good wins but also some losses that the Beavers (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) believe should have been victories.
“We’re still learning, still getting better every single day. Now we’ve got a fairly tough stretch out of the way. So if we can pull some wins together it would be huge for us. Just got to keep this thing going and keep the momentum up.”
That’s the challenge if Oregon State is to make itself a serious NCAA tournament candidate.
The Beavers have arguably put their most difficult four-game stretch of the conference season behind them heading into Thursday night’s game at Washington (11-6, 1-3). The next four opponents — on the road at UW and Washington State and home for UCLA and USC — have a combined Pac-12 record of 5-9 two weeks into the schedule.
OSU has found a way to use the conference losses as fuel to bounce back with two of the best wins in coach Wayne Tinkle’s six season. Taking advantage of an easier schedule ahead and multiplying success would show progress by the players and possibly give them some confidence for the second half of the Pac-12 slate.
“We’re only a handful of games in, so we’ve just got to keep building momentum by continuing to develop our depth, getting consistent play out of our vets and continue to grow this thing,” coach Tinkle said.
You have free articles remaining.
The players say they’ve been able to put the losses behind them, and the results show that. On paper, the Beavers were taking on the better team in the second half of each of their first two conference weekends but managed to win both.
Despite some adversity and pressure of trying to avoid an extended losing streak, Oregon State was dominant in the second halves against Colorado and Arizona.
The Beavers trailed by 11 at Colorado with less than eight minutes to go but outscored the Buffaloes 24-5 the rest of the way. OSU had a 25-7 run in an eight-minute stretch against the Wildcats to turn a tie game into an 18-point lead. Arizona couldn’t answer.
“I just think not being satisfied with a win,” junior guard Zach Reichle said of being able to gather momentum and getting off the roller coaster ride, having the same “fire” after a win as following a loss. “I think we understand that a lot more now and what it takes and how good we can be on defense.”
Looking back, coach Tinkle and players alike believe the team was still riding high after the win at Colorado, which played a factor in the loss to Arizona State.
In turn, junior forward Alfred Hollins says the losses have been good fuel for improving and preparing for the next opponent.
“We don’t want to keep getting the losses. But it’s been giving us the hunger and the mentality to go out there and show what we’re made of,” Hollins said. “Credit to the young guys as well, for getting on the court and stepping up in major ways.”
Even with a disappointing result against the Sun Devils, the OSU coaching staff didn’t stray from the regular pre-game preparation in getting ready for Arizona. The players were simply challenged to play the way the coaches knew they could.
Coach Tinkle said his team had some of its best offensive execution of the season in the second half against Arizona. That led to a second straight game with 51 points after halftime.
“They’re the ones that set the tone and started to believe as the game went on, and they ultimately shut the door,” the coach said. “We’ve shown this year that we can make some nice runs. The big thing, and it comes with continuing to develop our depth, is sustaining it over the course of the game.”