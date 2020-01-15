OSU men's basketball: Beavers looking for momentum after big win

A quick look at the Oregon State men’s basketball schedule shows the Beavers have been on a roller coaster the past month, alternating wins and losses for seven games now.

There were long scoring droughts in losses at Texas A&M and Utah and at home against Arizona State last week, all leading to defeats. There were also strong finishes at Colorado and at Gill Coliseum versus Arizona this past Sunday.

“I think we can play with anybody,” said senior forward Tres Tinkle, noting the team’s good wins but also some losses that the Beavers (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12) believe should have been victories.

“We’re still learning, still getting better every single day. Now we’ve got a fairly tough stretch out of the way. So if we can pull some wins together it would be huge for us. Just got to keep this thing going and keep the momentum up.”

That’s the challenge if Oregon State is to make itself a serious NCAA tournament candidate.

The Beavers have arguably put their most difficult four-game stretch of the conference season behind them heading into Thursday night’s game at Washington (11-6, 1-3). The next four opponents — on the road at UW and Washington State and home for UCLA and USC — have a combined Pac-12 record of 5-9 two weeks into the schedule.