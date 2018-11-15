A few more glimpses at how much progress has been made early in the season await the Oregon State men’s basketball team four time zones away.
After nearly 16 hours of travel Tuesday and Wednesday, the Beavers play three games in four days at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.
OSU (2-0) opens play in the eight-team bracket at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday against Old Dominion (1-1).
“I think every game is a test to see how far we’ve progressed and how well we play together as a team and play our game the way we want to,” said senior guard Stevie Thompson. “It’s a big chance for us to gain even more team chemistry. It should prepare us for playing not at home.”
The Beavers are a combined 4-28 away from Gill Coliseum the past two seasons, including 4-12 last year. The wins came against Marist at a tournament in Orlando, versus St. Louis in Portland, at Washington State and against Washington at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
Coach Wayne Tinkle said the biggest thing he hopes to learn about his team on the trip is “that we have more toughness on the road than maybe we’ve had with teams in the last few years. We need to set a tone, this is a new year and a new group. We’ve got to go out there and take no prisoners.”
Tinkle expects a big challenge in his team’s first game.
Old Dominion, based in Norfolk, Virginia, has a 67-44 home win against Navy (67-44) and a 79-64 loss at St. Joseph’s.
Senior guard Ahmad Caver is the Monarchs’ leading scorer at 23 points per game, along with 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Senior guard B.J. Stith (12 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists) and sophomore guard (12 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists) have also been major contributors.
Caver and Stith were the Monarchs’ top scorers last year, each at 14.2 points per game, on a team that went 25-9 overall and 15-3 in Conference USA. This year’s team was picked to finish third in C-USA by the conference’s coaches.
Caver, Stith and Green are shooting a combined 31 of 79 (39.2 percent) from the field. As a team, Old Dominion is hitting better on 3-pointers (21 of 55, 38.2) than inside the arc (22 of 63, 34.9).
The Monarchs are averaging a plus-3 advantage in rebounds. The Beavers are plus-10 after beating undermanned and undersized Wyoming 45-27 on the boards, including 15 on the offensive glass, in OSU’s 83-64 home win last Saturday.
“They’ve got great scorers on the perimeter,” Tinkle said, in addition to 7-foot-1 Elbert Robinson III and 7-foot Dajour Dickens, transfers from LSU and Providence, respectively, who sat out last season due to transfer rules.
The post players make Old Dominion the first team Oregon State has played this season with legitimate size for the Beavers to deal with. They’ve combined to average six points, four rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 28 minutes in two games so far.
With a win against Old Dominion, Oregon State will have Saturday off and play Sunday against the winner of Kennesaw State (1-2) and Missouri (1-1). If the Beavers lose their opener, they play the loser of that game on Saturday and have Sunday off. Each team finishes the tournament on Monday.
Northern Iowa, Penn, Eastern Kentucky and Kansas State are the teams on the other side of the tournament bracket.
OSU senior center Gligorije Rakocevic said it’s been an exciting start to the season but also an opportunity to see where improvements need to be made.
He said the team will treat the journey as a business trip, with a goal of taking care of business.
“We’ve got to remain focused when we go down. Pretty much put a stamp on our preseason and show people what we’re going to be about this year,” Rakocevic said.
Tinkle says the biggest hurdle to overcome will be playing three games in a four-day stretch.
The Beavers lost two of three contests in Orlando last season. This week marks the second time in four-plus years under Tinkle that Oregon State has had such a stretch.
“We’re going to need our bench to contribute because we can’t wear our guys out. Especially when you get to that second and third game, you’ve got to stay fresh,” the coach said. “Hopefully we get the contributions we hope to so we can utilize our depth and slowly start to turn that into a strength of ours.”