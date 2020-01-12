OSU men's basketball: Beavers find energy, defense to take down Wildcats

Wayne Tinkle joked after his team’s Jan. 5 comeback win at Colorado that his players had “messed up” because they had shown what they were capable of doing.

Oregon State tripped up four days later, potentially taking a struggling Arizona State team too lightly in the Beavers’ Pac-12 men’s basketball home opener, an 82-76 loss this past Thursday.

Sunday night, OSU showed its coach again what is out there if the team is locked in and focused on defense.

The Beavers held No. 24 Arizona to 34.5% shooting on their way to an 82-65 win at Gill Coliseum to get back to even in conference play.

“We’ve got a long way to go defensively. Tonight, that was our focus,” Tinkle said. “Our defense has been horrid the last four or five games and our teams don’t play that way. These guys took it personal when we challenged them and responded.”

Led by Zeke Nnaji’s 21 points and nine rebounds, Arizona (11-5, 1-2) shot 39.6% overall, marking the first time in seven games that Oregon State (12-4, 2-2) has held an opponent under 40%.

Tres Tinkle had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Ethan Thompson 18 points and eight assists as the Beavers had all five starters in double-figure scoring for the first time this season.