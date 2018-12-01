It was a pretty good day for the Thompson brothers.
It wasn’t a bad one either for Tres Tinkle and the Oregon State men’s basketball team as a whole.
Ethan Thompson and Stevie Thompson could hardly miss, combining for 14 straight makes before a Stevie 3-pointer fell short more than 26 minutes into the game.
Oregon State found the offense and in particular the 3-point shooting that had been elusive to the squad until Saturday, when the Beavers got hot from outside and rolled to a 101-77 nonconference win against Missouri State at Gill Coliseum.
Stevie Thompson grabbed Oregon State’s career 3-point record (now 187) while helping the Beavers (6-1) set the program mark for single-game 3s with 16.
The senior guard finished with a season-high 25 points on 10 of 14 from the floor with five 3-pointers.
Ethan Thompson, a sophomore guard, added a season-best 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting (perfect on five 3-pointers) to go with nine rebounds and five assists. Tinkle, a junior forward, had 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting with six rebounds and five assists.
Oregon State shot 29.3 percent from 3-point range through six games but believed better days were ahead. It was 16 of 28 (62.5 percent) Saturday.
“We’re all confident players and confident shooters. Every time we feel like we’re open and we have a good look at the basket we’re going to shoot it with confidence,” Stevie Thompson said. “We knew it was a matter of time before those started knocking down for us.”
He came into the game three triples behind Ahmad Starks (2011-13) for the career program record. He had that mark by halftime.
An Alfred Hollins 3-pointer with 6:47 left in the game set a new single-game team record with 15, breaking the 14 made by Oregon State in a December 20, 2008, home game against Howard.
OSU freshman Jordan Campbell extended the new record with a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left, then stole the ball and dunked to put an exclamation on the win and put the Beavers over the 100-point mark for the first time in five seasons.
OSU shot 39 of 64 (60.9 percent) overall and was better than 60 percent in both halves.
Tinkle credited the offensive fireworks to the team being at home for an extended period. The Beavers were gone for a week to play three games in the Virgin Island, then were home for two days before traveling to play at Long Beach State last Sunday.
“So we’re fresh, and obviously coming back to Gill. It’s a fun place to play and in front of our home fans. So there’s more confidence when we’re back home,” he said.
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said he and his staff challenged the players to not accept missing so many shots in practice.
“A lot of times we’ll go and miss six, seven, eight in a row as a group,” he said. “So we made the point that you’ve got to mentally challenge yourself. You can’t miss that many in a row.”
The Beavers had a season-high 29 assists, 11 more than any other contest. Coach Tinkle called it “wildfire when they share the ball like they did.”
Hollins, a sophomore forward, had eight points and a career-high seven assists.
Junior forward Kylor Kelley moved into the starting lineup after it was learned earlier in the week that senior center Gligorije Rakocevic is expected to miss four to six weeks with a stress fracture in his left foot.
Kelley had limited success offensively, shooting 1 of 5 for two points in 18 minutes. He added four rebounds and four blocks, giving him at least three blocks in every game this season.
At 6-1, Oregon State has equaled its best start through seven games — matched in seven other seasons — since the 1980-81 team opened 26-0.
It was raining 3-pointers on both ends of the floor before teddy bears came flying at halftime for the annual toss.
The Thompson brothers had two 3s apiece in the first three-plus minutes. A 7-0 run, capped by a Tres Tinkle layin made it 18-9.
Stevie Thompson got his third 3-pointer on an assist from his brother, waiting for a defender to fly by before stepping back behind the arc and finding net for a 28-16 advantage.
He claimed the record all to himself just a few minutes later on another toss from his brother.
Each Thompson was 4 of 4 on 3-pointers and Oregon State 10 of 16 at halftime.
Missouri State (3-5) — in particular Jarred Dixon — was doing its best to keep pace from beyond the arc. The junior guard had five 3s in the first half, and the Bears were 8 of 13 at the break.
The Bears closed within 40-33 on Dixon’s last 3 of the half before the Beavers went on a 10-2 run to take a 50-35 advantage into the locker room.
Dixon finished with a game-high 31 points, including six 3-pointers, and teammate Tulio Da Silva added 21 points and seven rebounds.