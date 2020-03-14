OSU men's basketball: A promising end to an up-and-down season cut short

“It’s such a small deal when you’re looking at the grand scheme of things, sports, but it also tells you how important sports are to so many of us,” Tinkle said. “To see that taken away, it’s going to be odd because March and into early April is a pretty magical time, especially for basketball folks.”

Saturday’s conference call came just about an hour before the Pac-12 announced that a decision by administrators had been made to cancel all conference and nonconference athletics events for the remainder of the academic year.

The NCAA has said it will grant an additional year of eligibility for spring sports athletes. A decision on winter sports has not been made. Tinkle said he would support an extra year for winter sports athletes.

The win against Utah gave Oregon State a three-game winning streak, its first since winning seven straight between mid-November and mid-December. But the season was over.

“Obviously totally understand and support the decision. We still don’t know nearly enough about this thing. It was a very cautious but necessary measure that was taken,” Tinkle said. “Guys wanted to go play … but part of our conversation was the health and welfare was the priority.”