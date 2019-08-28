{{featured_button_text}}

At least one name pops out when looking through the recently released Oregon State football depth chart.

Nahshon Wright is listed as the possible No. 1 cornerback, along with Jojo Forest, opposite Isaiah Dunn. Some fans might be a bit surprised by the news.

After all, Wright was a relatively late arrival at OSU. He announced his commitment on June 8, choosing the Beavers over Colorado and Boise State.

“I love the family atmosphere," Wright told Oregonlive after his commitment. "I always wanted to get out of California. This is right outside. I like the school, and the coaches are really welcoming, especially coach Blue (Adams), that’s my guy.”

He played one season at Laney Junior College, giving him three years of eligibility to play three. He was available to play in 2019 and so immediately made his way to Corvallis to get ready for the fall.

A few months later, Wright could start at corner against Oklahoma State on Friday night.

"Obviously anytime you bring any recruit in out of a junior college you're bringing them in so that they can have an immediate impact, but you never know," OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said. "He's got to go in just like the other guys and compete every single day and he's got to go out and earn it. It wasn't something that was promised to him or anything like that, he's got to go out and earn it every single day and that's what he's been able to do."

Wright said he didn't have much of a reaction to the depth chart news.

"I just knew I had to hold myself to a higher standard, just as far as locking in before the game and just understanding my role and my job on the field.

"I think just getting into the playbook and understanding what I have to do and all the concepts. I think that's what helped me. I think actually learning and paying attention to the details."

Tall and lanky, Wright is listed at 6-foot-4, which is an advantage for a cornerback in this era with so many big receivers in the game.

At Laney, Wright had four interceptions and broke up three passes. He also had 17 tackles.

Wright said he brings length and speed to the position, but credits secondary coach Adams for getting him up to speed so quickly.

"Coach Blue actually helped me get better at my technique, just perfecting my technique and my craft," Wright said. "My press technique, staying low, getting out of my breaks and my eye discipline."

Wright and his fellow defensive backs face a major test to start the season in Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are known for high-flying offenses and do not hesitate to put the ball in the air.

Receiver Tylan Wallace caught 86 passes for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns last year as the Cowboys passed for 309.85 yards a game.

"It's a big challenge for me," Wright said. "They have great receivers so I know I have come and be prepared to compete."

Wright singled out Wallace, C.J. Moore and Dillon Stoner as Oklahoma State receivers that stand out and the Beavers can't afford to try to shut down one player.

"We're not too focused on one because we know if we focus on one, the other one may have a breakout game," Wright said. "So we just take it as it is, we go after each receiver and treat them the same."

All the while, Wright will savor his time on the field Friday evening.

"Just being able to be on the big stage, living out my dream, playing in front of a bunch of fans," he said.

Oregon State football all-time team

1 of 28

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0