Oklahoma State's Boynton wears his integrity to March Madness

Oklahoma State must do whatever it takes to keep Mike Boynton as basketball coach beyond this season, before Indiana’s athletic director gets wise or South Carolina’s fires Frank Martin and calls Boynton, once a Gamecock guard.
It isn’t just that the Cowboys won their first NCAA Tournament game in 12 years Friday night. It’s what Boynton wore for the occasion — a black T-shirt with one of John Thompson’s signature quotes on the front and the names of college basketball’s 98 African-American coaches on the back.
A gesture that reveals OSU has so much more than a fast-rising 39-year-old coach on its bench.
The quote across the front — “Don’t let the sum total of your existence be 8-10 pounds of air” — honors the late famed Georgetown mentor who taught his players they should not tie their worth to their sport, to the weight of a basketball in this instance.
“I think the thing people miss about coach Thompson is he was about educating the kids,” Boynton told me Saturday. “He talks about it in his book, and I’ve read it twice now. The most important thing for him when he looked at his resume was his graduation rate. That his guys were equipped to go out and be successful people regardless of whether they continued to play basketball.”
The names on the back are equally meaningful. Just listen to how the T-shirt came to be...
“Last May a group of about 17 young Black coaches around the country started having Zoom meetings together,” Boynton said. “We’re all in our first five years as head coaches, kind of going through the same things. It was really to talk about basketball.
“One of our Sunday nights together, somebody said, ‘Hey, with all the social justice stuff going on, do we know if there’s ever been a time where every Black coach in the country has met?’ There used to be this thing called the Black Coaches Association, but it kind of fizzled out. I don’t know what happened or why. But our idea was, ‘We need to do this again. Now is the time.’
“Fourth of July weekend, every Black coach was on a Zoom call together. We’ve done this every month since, had that call. One of the coaches, Dedrique Taylor at Cal State Fullerton, came up with the idea for the T-shirt.”
Taylor designed three versions honoring Thompson along with fellow African-American coaching pioneers George Raveling and Will Robinson. He sent them to the 98 current Black college coaches in February, Black History Month.
Boynton received his Thompson T-shirt and wore it as OSU beat Texas Tech in Stillwater Feb. 22.
“There was a little hesitancy about wearing the shirt for some guys,” Boynton said. “I told them, ‘I’ll step out there.’”
There could have been hesitancy for Boynton.
“The concern is what are your fans going to think?” he said. “I’m in Stillwater, Oklahoma, right? It’s not like we’re the most diverse place in the country. So people could be offended by me taking that step and maybe being too political.”
Choosing principle over popularity, Boynton wore the T-shirt on ESPN Big Monday. One quote and 98 names.
One nationally-televised statement endorsing diversity, opportunity and integrity.
“There was no pushback,” Boynton said Saturday. “In fact, most of the response was people asking if that shirt was for sale. And that it was pretty cool to do it.”
He did it again Friday night in front a bigger audience.
“We’re in the Big 12. We’re on Big Monday all the time,” Boynton said. “But the coach at Cleveland State, Dennis Gates, the coach at Loyola-Maryland, Tavaras Hardy, the coach at Saint Peter’s, Shaheen Holloway, no one knows who they are. And so when we talk about hiring, people have to know who you are and be exposed to you to have a shot.”
Ninety-eight African Americans out of 354 Division I coaches. Yes, people have to know.
This is what it means to be the voice and conscience of an athletic department, to be the coach that department can least afford to lose.
We have arrived here a few times with Boynton and OSU over the past year with challenges and tension rampant. Here we are again amid the challenges and tension of March Madness, the coach rising above the fray, making his university look good.
Again.