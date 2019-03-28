ALBANY, N.Y. — Expectant.
That’s the word the UCLA women’s basketball team chose back in August when looking at the upcoming season.
The Bruins were coming off a third straight Sweet 16 appearance but lost stars Jordin Canada and Monique Billings to graduation.
But coach Cori Close shared stories with her players about previous teams that lost plenty of firepower and weren’t expected to be as good.
By using “great determination and teamwork,” those teams, she said, ended up being as good, if not better, than the ones before when it was all said and done.
Close had faith that would be the case for the Bruins. She even felt that way after being swept at home by Oregon State and Oregon early in the Pac-12 season.
“Now, I’m not going to lie, there were doubting moments in the midst when you start 3-5, it was not easy,” she said Thursday afternoon just before the Bruins, the No. 6 seed in the Albany Regional, were to hit the court at Times Union Center to prepare for Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with No. 2 seed Connecticut.
“It was not an easy journey.”
Following that 3-5 start, the Bruins won four straight before opening Pac-12 play with two wins. But four straight losses saw UCLA at 9-9 overall with a trip to Arizona State and Arizona up next.
The Bruins swept the desert trip to start a 10-2 closing run to the conference season to finish fourth. They handed Oregon its only home loss and nearly defeated the Ducks again in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.
“We didn’t start off the best, I know that’s super hard to go through that with a new team but we’ve come a long way and I’m just really proud of our team and our growth,” sophomore Michaela Onyenwere said. “That’s a testament to how hard we’ve worked over the course of the season.”
Close said there was not one thing that changed the Bruins’ fortunes, but rather a combination of small things that led to the success in the desert.
“I really think it was the commitment to the journey,” she said. “Coaches talk like that all the time and sometimes old ladies like me need to be reminded from a team like this.
“Really that’s what we had to have when it was really uncomfortable, when we weren’t being rewarded, to stay committed to growing and giving every day.”
Close credited her assistant coaches and the support staff for keeping her going and being “relentless believers in our mission.”
“What I ask of (the players) every single day we start practice is do you have a plan to grow and do you have a plan to give?” Close said. “I think our chemistry really kept us in the mix that way to get us to that tipping point because they really enjoy themselves.”
Added senior Kennedy Burke: “With every game that went by we have gotten one percent better each game and coach mentions that a lot that every day we get one percent better and it showed.”
UConn coach Geno Auriemma saw the Bruins when the teams were at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands in late November; UCLA lost all three games there.
“I think that’s the big difference, that their young players have gotten progressively better each and every game this year,” Auriemma said. “When you watch them on film now, they don’t seem to have missed a beat.
“… I’m just really impressed by what they do. I just can’t believe it’s the same team that I saw in St. Thomas.”