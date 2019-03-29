ALBANY, N.Y. — Crystal Dangerfield wasn’t about to let the Connecticut women’s basketball team exit the NCAA tournament short of the regional finals for the first time since 2005.
With the No. 2 seed Huskies trailing No. 6 seed UCLA 50-49 after three quarters, the 5-foot-5 junior guard took over.
Dangerfield scored nine points and sparked an impressive 16-4 run over the first 4:41 of the final period as UConn made it 14 straight appearances in the Elite Eight with a 69-61 victory over the Bruins in the Albany Regional semifinal on Friday night at Times Union Center.
Dangerfield scored 11 of her 15 points in the final quarter.
“Not necessarily that it's my time but it's just that a play had to be made,” Dangerfield said. “(Coach) kind of said it after the game, we didn't know where it was going to come from, but it was definitely going to happen. And that's the kind of confidence that we've kind of grown to have in each other over the course of this season.”
Naphesa Collier led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds while Christyn Williams added 14 for the Huskies (34-2), who will play Louisville on Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.
Japreece Dean led the Bruins (22-13) with 16 points while Kennedy Burke added 14 in her final game in a UCLA uniform. Lindsey Corsaro chipped in 11 points for the Bruins.
The last time UConn failed to advance to the Elite Eight was in 2005. The Huskies have reached the Final Four the past 11 seasons.
This one, however, was in the balance until the final few minutes.
“I don't think there's anything that came easy from the very opening tip,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “You know, it was a struggle. We had to work really, really hard for everything we got. There was a tremendous amount of pressure on our guys to make plays. Every pass was contested. Every cut was contested. Every shot was difficult to come by.”
After ending a seven-plus minute scoreless stretch, the Huskies netted the first four points of the third to take a 35-26 lead. But the Bruins hit four 3s — two by Burke, one by Corsaro and another by Lajahna Drummer — as part of a 13-4 run to tie the game at 39-all with 4:57 left.
The Bruins weren’t done and took a 46-41 lead on another Corsaro 3 with 2:24 left in the third.
The Huskies were able to regroup and closed on an 8-4 run to get within 50-49.
The Bruins were 8 for 15 in the third and 5 for 8 from beyond the 3-point line after going 1 for 9 in the first half.
After going just 6 for 14 in the third, the Huskies were 8 for 12 from the field in the fourth while the Bruins were just 3 for 14.
“Their strength is their offensive execution, and I thought they asserted the will of their strength more than our strength, which is defense, rebounding, getting downhill in transition,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “So which team can play to their strengths in those pressurized moments, and the reality is they played to theirs.”
The Huskies built a 22-15 lead after the first quarter as Collier scored 10 of the Huskies’ first 13 points and Williams added seven.
UConn was 10 for 20 from the field while the Bruins were just 6 for 22 but had eight offensive rebounds.
The lead reached 31-19 on a Williams 3 with just over five left in the half. But those were the last points for the Huskies and UCLA closed on a 7-0 run to cut its deficit to 31-26 at the half.
The Huskies finished the half 13 for 32 and were just 3 for 12 in the second period.
The Bruins were a dismal 10 for 38 and only 4 for 16 in the second but still won the period 11-9.