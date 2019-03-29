ALBANY, N.Y. — With the Beavers down seven early in the third quarter of Friday’s Albany Regional semifinal, Taya Corosdale’s 3-pointer looked like it would fall.
Instead, it rimmed out.
In a game that was an offensive struggle for the Oregon State women’s basketball team, it turned out to be a pretty big play.
“I thought it was going in and I was getting excited,” Corosdale said in the locker room. “And then it just rimmed out.”
Instead of trimming Louisville’s lead to four and giving the Beavers some much-needed confidence, the Cardinals responded with four straight points and the hill OSU was trying to climb suddenly turned into a mountain.
Unfortunately for the Beavers, they never found a rhythm on offense and when they did find open looks, nothing seemed to fall.
For the second straight season, Oregon State saw its season come to an end with a loss to the Cardinals, this one 61-44 at Times Union Center.
“We got a lot of great looks on offense and today the ball just wasn’t falling and that hurt us a lot,” sophomore Destiny Slocum said. “Especially when our defense was so good. Other than that I wouldn’t say there was anything we would fix.”
No. 1 seed Louisville (32-3) will face No. 2 seed UConn in Sunday’s regional final. The Huskies overcame a valiant effort from No. 6 seed UCLA to pull out a 69-61 victory in the first semifinal.
No. 4 seed Oregon State, which reached its fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance, ends the season 24-8.
Sam Fuehring and Asia Durr led the way for the Cardinals with 17 points each.
Mikayla Pivec had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Beavers, while Aleah Goodman and Slocum each added eight. Corosdale also had nine rebounds.
The Beavers were just 17 for 56 from the floor and tied their season low with 44 points. They also finished 2 for 22 from 3.
“That’s horrible shooting, you’re not going to win shooting that percentage,” Pivec said of the Beavers’ struggles from beyond the arc. “We played good enough defense to win. We just couldn’t hit shots. I thought we got really good looks. But something about this past month we haven’t been able to hit from 3.”
Louisville finished 23 for 57 overall and hit 7 of its 17 3-point attempts.
“They give you perimeter,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “So who could predict we would go 2 of 22? If we shoot 25 percent or 27 percent, this game is completely different. So I thought that was the difference. They made 3s and we didn’t.”
Louisville coach Jeff Walz felt his team, which led the ACC in scoring defense at 59.4 points per game, had a lot to do with the Beavers’ poor shooting night.
“Because I thought we got them playing a little faster than what they possibly like to play,” Walz said. “And when you're sitting there and all of a sudden there's a great look and here comes someone flying at you, your routine speeds up. And then all of a sudden you're a little shorter or you're a little long, and I think we had something to do with that. But at times, it is luck.”
Down 36-24, Pivec scored four straight in an attempt to get the Beavers back in the game.
However, Louisville answered with the final eight points of the quarter and took a 44-28 lead into the final 10 minutes.
Oregon State never got closer than 10 in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals came out as you would expect a No. 1 seed to do and jumped on the Beavers right from the start. Durr had six points and Fuehring added four as Louisville took a 13-4 lead just over four minutes in.
The Beavers scored five straight but Louisville countered with six in a row before the Beavers got within 21-15 at the quarter break.
Maddie Washington scored to open the second and OSU was down 21-17, but a 9-2 run, thanks to three 3s, pushed the Cardinals lead to 30-19 with 5:02 left in the half.
However, the Cardinals missed their last seven shots from that point and the Beavers were able to get within 30-23 at the half.
It was a tough way to end the season, especially for seniors Katie McWilliams and Joanna Grymek.
“This team is unbelievable,” Rueck said. “Incredible character, incredible heart. Had a phenomenal season. Jo and Katie did a great job as seniors for us. And so afterwards I just said thank you. I said thank you for doing everything right, for competing the right way and being incredible role models. They've had a phenomenal season, and the ball just didn't bounce our way tonight.”