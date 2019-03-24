You could see the disappointment and frustration in Boise State coach Gordy Presnell’s body language following a gut-wrenching 80-75 overtime loss to Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Saturday.
The 13th-seeded Broncos had a four-point lead with just over 13 seconds left only to see No. 4 seed Oregon State rally to tie the game and then fend off Boise State in overtime to advance.
“We shouldn’t have been in the game, we should be playing these guys Monday night,” Presnell stated.
Instead it will be No. 5 seed Gonzaga (29-4) who the Beavers (25-7) will face at 6 p.m. Monday with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16.
Presnell was disappointed his Mountain West Conference championship team was seeded so low.
“We should have been a higher seed,” Presnell said. “I don’t know about how much negativity I want to talk about. We’re a 38 RPI and we’re 28-4. We can’t control what we can’t control. All we can do is try our hardest wherever they sent us and who they put against us. Even with all that said, we thought we could win the game. Going in we thought we could win the game.”
In comparison, Little Rock, the 12 seed, had an RPI of 60 entering the tournament and was just 21-10 overall.
The Broncos certainly didn’t play how you would think a 13 seed would.
"No. Definitely not,” Oregon State senior Katie McWilliams said. “They played their butts off and they obviously proved they are a good team with winning their conference championship and coming in here and battling us.
“I don’t know why they were a 13 seed but I’ve got to give them a lot of credit for how they performed (Saturday).”
Oregon State coach Scott Rueck doesn’t like to get into seeding questions, because he’s not in the loop on the process of how those decisions are made.
“I just knew we were going to face a very, very good basketball team that’s veteran,” he said. “So they are what I thought they were and I knew it would take a huge effort to beat them. I can’t get too caught up in seeds because I can’t control that.”
Being the higher seed and a host puts a little added pressure on teams, as many fans expect those first-round games to be more blowout than nail-biter.
“In all reality, that wasn’t the situation (Saturday),” Oregon State junior Maddie Washington said Saturday. “Boise State was conference champs. They were very good. They are a good team so they came in with the mentality that we can beat them if we try our best. And of course we have to defend our home floor so it was a great game.
“If I was watching this, if I was an outsider I would be like, wow, that was actually a really good game.”
Oregon State redshirt sophomore Destiny Slocum doesn’t put much stock in the seed associated with the opposition. As a freshman at Maryland in 2017, Slocum’s Terrapins were upset in the Sweet 16 by No. 10 seed Oregon.
“There are so many teams out there that are probably better than their seeding and some teams that are probably way worse than their seeding,” Slocum said. “You can never really look at the number and go in there and be like Boise State is a 13 seed because for all we know they could play like a one seed that day.
“I think it’s just stepping on the court and going out there and executing and doing what we have to do and not looking at the number and being focused on the team and what they do every day.”
Oregon State found itself on the wrong end of a lower seed pulling an upset in 2015 when No. 11 seed Gonzaga came to Corvallis and walked out of Gill Coliseum with a win and trip to the Sweet 16.
Last year, the Beavers were the No. 6 seed and went to No. 3 seed Tennessee and won before knocking off No. 2 seed Baylor to reach the Elite Eight.
“Baylor Game, Tennessee game, you’re the lower seed but you’re fighting for the same thing,” McWilliams said. “You’re in this tournament for a reason.”
Still, for Presnell and the Broncos, the frustration of having to play against a host school in the first round remained evident Saturday night.
“Obviously I think out future is pretty bright," he said. "I just felt like this whole week was an injustice."