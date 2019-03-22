You can be certain the Little Rock women’s basketball team won’t be in awe of any of the teams it might face in the NCAA women’s tournament.
The No. 12-seeded Trojans, who face No. 5 seed Gonzaga in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Gill Coliseum, have squared off against some of the top teams in the country this season.
The Sun Belt Conference champion Trojans played four eventual tournament teams in a span of six games, including No. 1 seed Mississippi State. They also played tourney teams Rice, Texas A&M and Kansas State in that stretch.
And while the Trojans (21-10) may have lost all six, it was a valuable experience.
“Early on our weaknesses were exposed so that by the time we were able to be in conference play we could capitalize on them,” said 6-foot senior forward Ronjanae DeGray. "And also our strengths, where we can score the best and defensively our best bet to get stops.”
Added junior guard Kyra Collier: “I believe playing those big teams (that) come conference time it’s nothing that we haven’t seen so I think it prepares us for any and everything.”
DeGray leads the Trojans with 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while Collier is right behind at 14.7 points.
Coach Joe Foley said his team is playing the way he would have hoped heading into the postseason.
“The kids worked really hard the last part of the season and really came together and played some very good basketball, did a good job in our tournament to get a couple wins," he said. "So we’re just tickled to be here and hope to keep the dream going.”
The Trojans are a motion team on offense and like to use the screen game, and are undersized but quick on defense.
“Being smaller we kind of have an advantage of taking them off the dribble,” DeGray said of Gonzaga. “And rebounding, as far as blocking the bigs out, is what I’ve seen from the post play that we have to capitalize on.”
Gonzaga is down two players to injury which could make it a little more difficult to scout the Bulldogs. However, Foley expects them to be a tough opponent anyway.
“I’m sure this week they’ve put in some things for the players they’ve got right now so that kind of hurts you,” he said. “Losing two players this late in the year has to be tough and I hate it for them. Everyone wants to be at full strength no doubt, but to me they’re such a good program, they’ve got such good depth it didn’t look like to me they missed them a whole lot, maybe a little bit depth-wise but that is about it. But overall they still look like a pretty dang good basketball team.”
This is Little Rock’s sixth NCAA tournament since moving up to Division I in 1999. The Trojans lost to Florida State last year in the first round.