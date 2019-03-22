Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier cracked a smile when she was asked about her memories of the last time she coached in Gill Coliseum.
It was 2015 and Fortier, in her first season leading the Bulldogs, guided the No. 11 seed to a 76-64 upset of No. 3 seed Oregon State to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 on the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in their hometown of Spokane, Washington.
“Overall I have fond, fond memories of that year and will always remember it,” Fortier recalled Friday morning in the Gill media room about 30 minutes before her No. 5-seeded team began practice for Saturday’s first-round game against No. 12 Little Rock in the first round of this year’s tournament.
“Those players played extremely hard for us that year, harder than I think they had played in the years prior for whatever reason,” she added.
Four years later, Fortier is back and has a team she says is similar to the one in 2015.
“We have overcome stuff from the beginning of the season to the end and we’ve been really trying to harp on that you can control what you can control,” she said. “These guys have an opportunity to come down here and rewrite the storybook a little differently but kind of create their own memories.”
The Bulldogs (28-4) won the West Coast Conference regular season but lost to BYU in the WCC tournament. Three of the Bulldogs’ four losses came against the Cougars, while the other was to Notre Dame in the same tournament in Vancouver that Oregon State competed in back in November.
However, Gonzaga has been hit by the injury bug as two of its top four scorers are out. Jill Townsend was averaging 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds a game coming off the bench, while Laura Stockton was averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 assists per game. She is the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, who also played at Gonzaga.
Still, the Bulldogs have four players averaging 8.4 or more points a game, led by Zykera Rice. The 6-foot-1 senior forward is scoring 14.8 points and grabbing 5.9 rebounds a game, tops on the team in both categories.
“When you come to college everybody wants to be part of something special, part of a special team. Everyone wants to be part of a legacy,” Rice said. “I feel like this year’s team has done a really good job of staying focused and playing and making it through adversity and just really trying to do everything we can to keep the ball rolling as far as how great this program has been the past so many years.”
Gonzaga is in the tournament for the third straight season and the 11th time in program history. The No. 5 seed is the highest in program history, one spot ahead of the 2014 team coached by current Oregon coach Kelly Graves.