There’s no denying the Boise State women’s basketball team was a bit disappointed when the NCAA tournament brackets came out on Monday.
The Broncos finished the season 28-4 and won a third-straight Mountain West Conference tournament title to advance to the NCAA tournament for a third straight season.
Still, they were only given a No. 13 seed and a trip to Corvallis to face No. 4 seed Oregon State on its home court.
The Broncos and Beavers (24-7) tip off around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday inside Gill Coliseum, where the OSU is 15-1 at home this season and 5-1 in three appearances in the NCAA tournament over the past four seasons.
“We’re excited to get to play against such a great team with great coaching,” longtime coach Gordy Presnell said Friday afternoon. “Hopefully we’ll be prepared and ready to go.”
Junior guard Braydey Hodgins said the Broncos are certainly embracing the underdog role.
“I would definitely say there are some things that people don’t see about our team and one of the things I would say and coach brings it up all the time is our mental toughness and we have been in the position a lot,” she said. “We hosted Louisville at home this year when they were top five ...
“We played them pretty close for at least a half and then a little bit more than that. So we know that we can play at this level. So I think it’s putting all those pieces together four a full four quarters and see what we can do as a team."
The Broncos, making their sixth NCAA appearance, have yet to win a game. Two of the five losses have come against Pac-12 teams — at Washington in 1994 and at UCLA in 2017 — as well as at Tennessee (2015), at Louisville (2017) and vs. George Washington (2007).
They aren’t satisfied just to be here this time around and are looking for more than just another one-and-done experience.
“I think our experiences the past couple years have been pretty big losses and I think we’re not looking to have that this year,” Hodgins said. “We’re excited to compete (Saturday) and then hopefully come out on the other end.”
Hodgins leads the Broncos with 13.4 points per game, while Riley Lupfer is at 11.0 and senior Marta Hermida is adding 10.3.
Hermida and fellow senior Joyce Harrell know that the next game they play could be their last. Getting the program’s first NCAA victory would be the icing on the cake.
“I feel like we’ve both had a wonderful career here but that’s like the last piece we’re missing,” Harrell said. “We’ve won the championships, we’ve had great seasons but this is like the final piece to get a couple wins in the tournament.”
Added Hermida: “It’s a good challenge, one more thing to obtain for this team. Yeah, we’re excited for tomorrow.”