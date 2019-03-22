There have been more than a few head-scratching dry spells for the Oregon State women’s basketball team this season.
The Beavers, who are the No. 4 seed in the Albany Regional of the NCAA tournament, have gone through stretches of between four and seven or more minutes without scoring a point or making a field goal this season.
At times, the Beavers (24-7) have weathered that storm and been able to come away with a win.
Other times, however, it’s come back to haunt them in a loss.
It happened the last time out as Oregon State failed to score a point in the last 4 minutes, 44 seconds of the first half against Washington in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
The Beavers had their 14-point lead cut to four at the half and it gave the Huskies all the life they needed to pull off the upset.
It’s definitely something the Beavers can’t afford to have happen again. Oregon State opens the NCAA tournament around 2:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 seed and Mountain West Conference champion Boise State (28-4).
Point guard Destiny Slocum said those long stretches begin and end with the Beavers’ aggressiveness on both ends of the floor.
“If one end is not flowing for us, then it’s just awkward, it’s just weird. And we need to move away from weird,” she said Monday.
“So I think this week’s going to be really, really important for us to just kind of find that rhythm and find the intensity on the defensive end so that can motivate our offensive end so we can be flowing on all cylinders.”
Against the Huskies, the Beavers couldn't take advantage of their big lead in the second quarter. Junior Mikayla Pivec said they need to find a way to put more distance between the other team in those situations.
"Sometimes we relax and wait to the last minute until we have to do it," she said. "We have to have a sense of urgency to win and we need to do that from the jump."
Part of the issues on the offensive end have come from a dip in the 3-point shooting.
The Beavers, who are still No. 4 in Division I entering the tournament in 3-point percentage at 38.8 percent (269 of 693), had been above 44 percent at one point.
Slocum said teams realize that’s what the Beavers want to do and have focused on taking that part of the offense away whenever possible.
“In the beginning on the year we got a lot of 3s … now they run us off the 3-point line and want us to drive and force us to drive and throw a lot of different defenses at us so that it’s a little harder to adapt,” said Slocum, who has made 66 of 174 and is second on the team behind Aleah Goodman (69 of 172) for the most made 3s.
“I don’t think there’s any excuse for it, I think it’s just a little lack of focus on all regards that when we get the ball we’ve got to shoot to score, be confident and have that confidence.”
The Beavers have also been without one of their best sharpshooters since Kat Tudor left the Pac-12 opener against Washington State when she tore her ACL. Tudor had made 40 of 86 3s (46.5 percent) prior to the injury.
When those long-range shots aren’t going down, Pivec said the Beavers need to recognize that and try to take the easier shots or get to the free-throw line.
“I think when our 3s aren’t falling we need to be able to realize that sooner and attack more aggressively to the basket because those shots are higher percentage and more likely to go in and you can get some confidence going if you’re 3 isn’t falling,” she said.
Coach Scott Rueck also gives credit to the defenses the Beavers have faced, and that’s not just in regards to the 3-point shooting.
“I think that has everything with who we’re playing, too,” he said. “We certainly missed shots in Vegas that we normally make. That was an aberration I would say. I think it has a lot to do with who we’re playing and how well we’re scouted, how well the conference is coached and how well you have to play defense in this league. So I’d give most of the credit to the Pac-12.”
Whatever the reason, the Beavers know they can’t allow teams to hang around or jump out to leads if they want to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament.
“We have to keep putting it on teams and continue clicking on all cylinders and not relax at all, especially offensively,” Pivec said. “Even if we’re playing good defense, other teams are able to score at times and we have to be able to match that.”
Added senior Katie McWilliams: “It’s just collectively as a team we need to play better all the way around. And I don’t know, just enjoying it out here. I feel like sometimes we forget why we’re doing this and just having fun.”