Nothing has come all that easy for the Oregon State women's basketball team down the stretch of the season.
In seven of their last eight games, the Beavers have been in a dogfight entering the fourth quarter.
In those games they have trailed by two twice, trailed by one, been tied twice, led by one, led by two and trailed by 15 in the other.
In six of the seven close games, the Beavers managed to come out on top, including both NCAA tournament games last weekend in Corvallis.
“We just keep fighting,” said sophomore Taya Corosdale. “We know if we execute the right way we can be really good and we’ve beaten really good teams when it comes down to overtime and all those other situations.”
The Beavers, the No. 4 seed in the Albany Regional, scored four points in the final 13 seconds to force overtime before fending off No. 13 Boise State, 80-75, in the first round, then pulled way in the closing minute to escape No. 5 seed Gonzaga, 76-70, in the second round to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season.
“They don't panic, they just continue to do what they do,” said Louisville coach Jeff Walz, whose top-seeded Cardinals (31-3) will meet the Beavers (26-7) in Friday night’s regional semifinal at 6:30 p.m.
“It's really impressive because they have had a few ball games, and I think everybody was like, oh, look, they're about to get upset, and then when the clock expires, they've won. … (Scott Rueck’s) done a remarkable job with them the past several years, and they believe in what they're doing. That's what good teams do.
“He's just got a great group that believes in what they do as individuals and as a team.”
Louisville hasn’t been in as many close games as the Beavers but was down 60-54 to Clemson in the ACC tournament quarterfinals before 21-7 edge in the fourth quarter powered the Cardinals to a 75-67 victory.
The Cardinals then were up 59-57 going to fourth against NC State in semis and won 78-68 with a 19-11 edge over the final 10 minutes.
They also edged Arizona State 58-56, Kentucky 80-75 and Central Michigan 72-68 in November and December.
Sophomore Aleah Goodman said the Beavers have grown a lot over the course of the season with their ability to execute down the stretch. They did lose some close games early — to then-No. 1 Notre Dame in the Vancouver tournament, as well as a tough home loss to Arizona State in double overtime in Pac-12 play.
In those they appeared timid at times.
Not anymore.
“We have had so many games that are close down the stretch so that experience has been huge and we are able to be calm, stay composed and just execute,” Goodman said. “We’ve had so much practice at this that we don’t have to practice close-game situations in practice because we’ve had so much experience.”
Rueck said the Beavers have become a more-experienced team in general, and especially in close games in the final minutes.
He also feels he understands better now what the team is capable of and can make the appropriate decisions down the stretch.
“It takes a while to get everyone on the same page, speaking the exact same language," he said. "Then as the year goes on all those things fall into place to where they can finish my sentences now and I can finish theirs.
"… This group is so competitive that we’ve really learned to enjoy being in that situation in a weird way. It’s fun almost.”
The driving factor may very well be survival mode as the sense of urgency is real knowing it’s win or go home from here on out.
“Just our fight, I think you’ve seen just how tough this team is and how we’re willing to give anything to each other and we’re never going to give up,” Goodman said.