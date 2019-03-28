While Oregon State trailed at the half in last year’s Elite Eight battle with Louisville, the Beavers were still within striking distance of a berth to the Final Four with 20 minutes to play.
However, the top-seeded Cardinals, playing close to home in Lexington, Kentucky, punched first in the second half and the sixth-seeded Beavers never countered.
The result was a 45-19 edge in the second half in a 76-43 win that sent the Cardinals to their first women’s basketball Final Four since 2013.
“We just let them get too comfortable,” sophomore Aleah Goodman recalled Thursday afternoon at the Times Union Center. “I think the second half they kind of came out, punched us in the face and we didn’t punch back. We didn’t play.”
Added fellow sophomore Taya Corosdale: "I remember them just getting momentum and then they just kept hitting first and we kind of kept taking the hits and didn’t fight back.”
The No. 4 seeded Beavers (26-7) plan to not allow that to happen this time when they meet the top-seeded Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday in their Sweet 16 matchup in the Albany Regional.
Oregon State trailed 31-24 at the half last season but a 28-12 third quarter turned the tide as the Cardinals took control.
“Looking back at that film and even this week reflecting on it, I don't think I did a very good job of putting us in position to be successful in that second half, in particular, and it was just one of those games that got away from us,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “But it's a grind from a (No. 6) seed, I can tell you that, to get to that point with all the travel and just how emotional and draining all those things were. But they were a great team. That's the way that game went.”
Asia Durr had 18 points to lead the Cardinals while Sam Fuehring added 14 and Arica Carter 10 last season in the Elite Eight battle.
Marie Gulich ended with 15 in her final college game but fouled out in the third quarter. Corosdale had 11, Mikayla Pivec five and Katie McWilliams three. Kat Tudor, who is out with an injury, had seven.
The Cardinals were 18 for 32 in the second half and 30 for 62 for the game.
“They hits some tough shots and we didn’t and they separated and we pressed and we got away from what worked for us,” Rueck said. “And with this team you’ve got to stay within your game plan. … You have to play right against this team otherwise defensively they can disrupt you.”
Durr, the ACC player of the year for the second straight season, leads the Cardinals with 21.3 points per game. Dana Evans has been key off the bench, averaging 10.6 points while Fuehring adds 10.5.
“They're outstanding in the open court, and yet they execute well in the quarter court,” Rueck said. “When you take everything away and there's three seconds on the shot clock, they can throw it to one of the best players in the game, and it's really difficult to keep her from getting a good shot off. So they're extremely dangerous in a lot of ways."
Durr said the Cardinals are expecting the Beavers to be ready to go when the ball is tipped.
“It's going to be a dogfight. It sure will be,” she said. “They're going to come out on fire. They're going to come out with a bad taste in their mouth from last year. So it's going to be a challenge for us. We're going to get their best shot, so we have to be prepared for that and play our game as well.
Added Fuehring: “I think they're going to be fired up because of last year's game, but, yeah, we're just going to attack them like we did last year. And to add on to what Asia said, we had a fire start. We were all together with that, and we're going to try that again and hopefully keep that throughout the entire game.”
While the Beavers would like to forget last year’s game, it has served a purpose.
“I think that’s definitely motivated us this year and fired us up a bit,” said junior Maddie Washington.
Added Corosdale: “I would say we all have a chip on our shoulder for this game.”